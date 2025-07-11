Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College to Host Ruby Jubilee Finale on July 14

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College (FMHMC), a distinguished unit of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), has announced its Ruby Jubilee Celebrations, marking 40 years of dedicated service to society. The finale of the celebrations will be held on Monday, July 14, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady. The event will be held under the leadership of Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, and Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator of FMHMC&H.

The celebrations will commence with a Thanksgiving Mass at 7:30 AM in Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, Deralakatte. The Chief Celebrant for the mass will be the Bishop of Mangalore diocese and President of FMCI, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha.

The evening programme will be presided over by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha. The Chief Guests for the event include Most Rev. Dr Bernard Moras, Archbishop Emeritus, Apostolic Administrator, Diocese of Mysore, and Dr. K M Dhawale, Chairman of Dr. M L Dhawale Memorial Trust, Palghar, Mumbai. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Former Director of FMCI, will be present as the guest of honour.

A significant part of the event will be the felicitation of individuals who have contributed to the institution’s success. This includes Former Directors of FMCI, Former Administrators, Former Assistant Administrators, Former Principals, Former Vice Principals, and Former Medical Superintendents. Faculty and non-teaching staff who have served the institution for more than 25 years will also be honored.

The Ruby Jubilee Souvenir will be unveiled during the event, offering a collection of nostalgic moments and reflections on the college’s journey. The evening will also feature cultural programmes presented by staff and students, adding a festive spirit to the celebrations.

In line with its commitment to education and support for students, FMHMC is proud to announce the launch of the Ruby Jubilee Student Welfare Scholarship Fund. This initiative, spearheaded by the Parent-Teacher-Student Association (PTSA), aims to assist deserving and financially challenged students in achieving their academic aspirations.

Preceding the Ruby Jubilee Finale, the annual Dr. M. L. Dhawale Memorial Oration will be held on July 13th and 14th, 2025, at the Father Muller Auditorium, Deralakatte. This oration commemorates the late Dr. M.L. Dhawale, a pioneer who played a crucial role in establishing the institution. Alongside the oration, POTENTIA 2025, a paper and poster competition, will take place on July 13th, 2025, providing a platform for emerging research scholars from across the country to showcase their work.

The Dr. M.L. Dhawale Memorial Oration programme on July 14th, 2025, will include prize distributions and the awarding of prestigious accolades: the Muller Young Researcher Award for the best student researcher, the Muller’s Excellent Researcher Award for the best postgraduate researcher, and the Muller’s Researcher of the Year Award for the best faculty researcher.

The programme will be presided over by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI, with Rev. Fr. Ajith Menezes, Administrator, FMMC, as the Chief Guest. Dr. K M Dhawale, Director, Dr. M L Dhawale Memorial Homeopathic Institute, Palghar, Mumbai, will be the Guest of Honour, and Dr. Anand Kapse, Director, Dr. M L Dhawale Memorial Trust Hospital, Palghar, Mumbai, will serve as the Keynote speaker.

Key members present during the press meet included: Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI; Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H; Rev Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator, FMHPD; Dr. E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC and Chairperson, Ruby Jubilee Celebration, 2025; Dr. Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal, FMHMC and Convenor, Ruby Jubilee Celebration 2025; Dr. Girish Navada U K, Medical Superintendent, FMHMC&H; Dr. Skandhan S Kumar, Convener, MLD Oration & POTENTIA 2025; and Dr. Sherlyn Paul, Chairperson, Media Committee, Ruby Jubilee Celebration 2025.