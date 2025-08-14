Fishing Industry Lauded for Significant Economic Contribution at Udupi Workshop

Udupi: The vital role of the fishing industry in bolstering the state’s economy was highlighted by Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar during the inauguration of the workshop aimed at promoting the use of life-saving equipment among fishermen. The event, organized by the Udupi District Administration and the Department of Fisheries, took place at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium in the Udupi DC office, Manipal.

Minister Hebbalkar, who holds the portfolios of Women and Child Development and serves as the Udupi District In-charge Minister, emphasized the state government’s commitment to supporting fishermen and safeguarding their interests. “Fishermen risk their lives, venturing into the sea for fishing,” she stated. “They toil day and night without counting the hours, making judicious use of natural resources to earn a living for their families. The state government has been providing several facilities to fishermen under various schemes, and they should make full use of these benefits.”

The Minister highlighted the government’s efforts to alleviate the financial strain on fishermen’s families during the monsoon fishing ban period, noting the doubling of contributions under the savings and relief scheme. She also mentioned the annual distribution of essential life-saving equipment, including lifebuoys and life jackets.

Addressing the critical need for safety at sea, Minister Hebbalkar lamented the loss of 140 fishermen in the past five years. “Fishermen must go to sea with safety as a priority,” she urged, emphasizing that “fishing is as risky as playing with fire, and proper use of life-saving gear is essential.” She further noted the present government remains committed to the welfare of fishermen, referencing previous schemes implemented during Siddaramaiah’s earlier term as Chief Minister.

The inauguration also saw the distribution of site ownership deeds and house sanction documents to fishermen, alongside the disbursement of Rs 3,000 cheques to beneficiaries under the savings and relief scheme. Life-saving equipment was also distributed to attendees.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Udupi District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Udupi Urban Development Authority President Dinkar Herur, Udupi Taluk Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee President Ramesh Kanchan, State Disaster Relief Committee Member Madan Kumar, Deputy Commissioner T.K. Swaroopa, Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, Superintendent of Police Hari Ram Shankar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyal, and Joint Director of the Fisheries Department Vivek, among other officials. The workshop served as a crucial platform for raising awareness and promoting safer practices within the fishing community, underscoring the government’s dedication to both the economic and physical well-being of its fishermen.