Udupi MLA Presses for Release of Funds to Expedite District Hospital Project

Udupi: Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna has strongly advocated for the immediate release of pending funds to facilitate the completion of the new district hospital in Udupi. Speaking during the Legislative Assembly session, Suvarna addressed the Health Minister, emphasizing the urgent need to expedite the project to enhance healthcare services for the district’s residents.

The construction of the district hospital, which commenced in December 2021, is currently in its concluding phase. However, the project has encountered delays due to necessary modifications to the initial design and the incorporation of supplementary works essential for the hospital’s full functionality.

The project’s administratively approved cost stands at Rs 115 crore, with a tender amount of Rs 110.24 crore. Beyond this, the project requires an additional Rs 20.42 crore to cover Goods and Services Tax (GST), as mandated by central government directives, and approximately ₹18.44 crore for price escalation charges as stipulated under the tender contract. Moreover, an estimated Rs 9.50 crore is needed to complete other essential works to ensure the hospital’s seamless operation. The cumulative additional financial requirement amounts to Rs 48.36 crore. A proposal outlining these revised estimates, inclusive of the supplementary components, has been submitted to the government for approval but remains pending.

In addition to the financial considerations, the approval for necessary medical and non-medical staff positions for the district hospital is also outstanding. A comprehensive proposal detailing these staffing needs has already been submitted by the relevant department. Furthermore, a request for additional medical equipment valued at Rs 30 crore is awaiting approval.

Suvarna also raised concerns regarding recent disruptions to the Ayushman scheme, citing server issues within the Health Department that have prevented patients from accessing the scheme’s benefits. He implored the department to address these technical difficulties with utmost urgency.

Responding to MLA Suvarna’s impassioned appeal, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao assured the Assembly that the proposed additional funds for the Udupi District Hospital project would be given priority consideration for cabinet approval and subsequent sanction. The Health Minister also pledged to expedite the approval process for the required additional medical staff and to resolve the server issues that are currently impeding the delivery of Ayushman scheme services. The resolution of these issues is anticipated to significantly improve healthcare access for the Udupi district’s population.