Five Apprehended for Andar–Bahar Gambling in Udupi; Significant Cash and Vehicles Confiscated

Udupi: In a recent operation on February 13, law enforcement officials apprehended five individuals allegedly involved in Andar–Bahar gambling in a public space. The raid occurred at approximately 10:50 pm near the gate of Kadekar Padukere stream, near Sea View Resort in Kadekar village, Udupi taluk.

PSI (L&O) Eranna Shiragumpi of Malpe Police Station led the operation based on credible intelligence. The individuals taken into custody are Nithin Raj, 35, a resident of Amballamogaru, Ullal; Sachin R. Shetty, 35 years of age and a resident of Padu Palimaru, Kapu; Satish @ Kishore, 38 years of age and a resident of Kankanady, Mangaluru; Ranjith K. Ameen, 39 years of age and a resident of Tadambail, Surathkal; and Ravi, 36 years of age and a resident of Sadashiva Nagar, Surathkal.

Authorities identified the individual who evaded capture as Kishore of Udyavar.

According to official reports, a group of five or six individuals were allegedly gambling in an antiquated shelter in a public area. The individuals were purportedly placing wagers in the Andar–Bahar card game, using mobile phone flashlights and newspapers spread on the ground. Upon the police raid around 11:00 pm, one suspect fled, while the remaining five were apprehended and taken into custody.

During the operation, law enforcement officials seized gambling paraphernalia and a total cash sum of Rs 4,90,920 from the location.

Additionally, four mobile phones used for illumination, one portable power bank, and two vehicles allegedly connected to the illicit activity were confiscated. The vehicles in question include a Toyota Fortuner (registration KA-47-P-0047), valued at an estimated Rs 30 lakh, and a Maruti Suzuki Swift (registration KA-19-MM-8550), valued at an estimated Rs 4 lakh. The seizures were conducted in the presence of independent witnesses.

A formal case has been registered at Malpe Police Station under Crime No. 17/2026, of Section 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 87 of the KP Act.

Authorities stated that the five individuals apprehended will be presented before the court. The investigation into the matter remains ongoing.