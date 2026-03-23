Five arrested in two cases of minor girls’ murder in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Sunday arrested five persons in two separate cases involving the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Dhenkanal district and the killing of a 14-year-old girl in Mayurbhanj district.

In the first case, Dhenkanal district police arrested four persons, including the prime accused Gangadhar Patra alias Jaga (38), a resident of Santarapur village under Kamakhyanagar police limits, in connection with the rape and murder of a minor college student.

Police said the victim had left her home on March 18 at around 7.30 a.m. to attend an examination but did not return by the afternoon. Her family contacted the college authorities but could not trace her whereabouts.

The family later began searching for the girl. On March 19, they were informed that her body had been found near the Saruali Gram Panchayat office.

During the investigation, police found that the accused, a bus driver, was known to the victim as she used to travel to college on the bus he drove. On March 18, he allegedly took her in a car after the examination, raped her and later killed her. He then, with the help of associates, disposed of the body in a forested area near Saruali village.

Police said the accused persons were arrested on Saturday night while allegedly attempting to flee in a vehicle.

In a separate case, Mayurbhanj Police arrested a tuition teacher, identified as Trilochan Mahakud (39), for the murder of a 14-year-old girl in the Karanjia area.

According to a police statement, the accused was allegedly infatuated with the victim, which was opposed by her family. Police said he bore a grudge over the opposition and allegedly planned the crime.

On March 20, Mahakud allegedly called the victim to a secluded spot near her residence, where an argument ensued. He then allegedly strangled her using a belt and later concealed the body in a gunny bag before disposing of it in a nearby forest area.

Based on the family’s complaint, police detained the accused, who later confessed during interrogation, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.