Five killed as car collides with bus in Tamil Nadu’s Karur

Chennai: Five people, including two women, lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Kulithalai in Karur district, Tamil Nadu.

The accident occurred when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus.

The incident took place on the Karur-Tiruchy National Highway when the car, en route to a temple in Okkanadu Keelayur near Orathanadu in Thanjavur district, crashed into the bus heading from Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district to Tiruppur via Tiruchy. Due to the impact, the car was crushed beneath the lower part of the bus, leaving it completely wrecked.

All five occupants, including the driver, died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as S. Selvaraj (50) – a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Sugunapuram East, Coimbatore, his wife S. Kalayarasi (45), their daughter S. Akalya (25), son S. Arun (22), and car driver Vishnu (24), a resident of Villarasanpatti in Erode district.

Upon receiving information, the Kulithalai Police, assisted by fire and rescue personnel, worked for about 1.5 hours to recover the bodies from the wreckage.

The bodies of the victims were later sent to the Kulithalai Government District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Despite this tragic incident, Tamil Nadu has recorded a decline in fatal road accidents. Compared to the previous year, road accident deaths have decreased by 273 in 2024.

Authorities attribute this decline to improved road safety measures, stricter enforcement of traffic laws, and intensive action against drunken driving.

State Police Chief Sankar Jiwal highlighted that, despite a rise in both human and vehicular populations and an increase in road networks, the state police have undertaken several initiatives to enhance road safety.

In 2023, Tamil Nadu recorded 17,526 fatal accidents, resulting in 18,347 deaths. In 2024, the number of fatal accidents decreased to 17,282, with 18,074 deaths.

A study of 2023’s fatal accidents revealed that driver error was responsible for 16,800 out of 17,526 incidents.

To curb accidents, the Highway Patrol Mobile Application has been extensively used for awareness campaigns and enforcement of road safety rules.

Authorities also conducted a field survey identifying 6,165 accident-prone areas (Black Spots) based on vehicle density, traffic environment, and accident history. In collaboration with the State Highways Department, several safety engineering measures were implemented, including speed reductions at 3,165 locations.

Most cities and districts in Tamil Nadu have since reported a decline in road accidents. Additionally, highway patrol vehicles have played a crucial role in saving lives, rescuing 12,629 critically injured accident victims and ensuring they received medical attention within the Golden Hour.

Apart from strict enforcement of traffic laws to deter reckless driving, authorities have also conducted thousands of awareness programmes to educate the public on responsible road use.