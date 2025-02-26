Pope Francis had peaceful night, is resting, says Vatican

Rome: Pope Francis, who has been in hospital since February 14 to undergo treatment for double pneumonia, had a tranquil night and is now resting, the Vatican press office announced on Wednesday.

The one-line press note did not give any further details and a health update is likely in the evening.

On Tuesday evening, the update on Pope Francis’ health, said: “The Holy Father’s clinical condition remains critical but stable. There have been no acute respiratory episodes, and hemodynamic parameters continue to be stable.”

“In the evening, he underwent a scheduled CT scan to radiologically monitor the bilateral pneumonia. The prognosis remains cautious.”

“In the morning, after receiving the Eucharist, he resumed work activities.”

According to the Vatican News, the 88-year-old Pope on Tuesday met Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, and Substitute for General Affairs, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, and authorised the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints to promulgate various decrees concerning those on the path to sainthood.

The Pope recognised the “offering of life” of the Servants of God, Fr Emil Joseph Kapaun, who served as a United States Army chaplain during World War II and the Korean War, and Italian layman Salvo D’Acquisto.

The “offering of life” is “a new cause for the beatification and canonisation procedure, distinct from the causes based on martyrdom and on the heroism of virtues”, introduced by Pope Francis in 2017 to recognize as saints “those Christians who, following more than closely the footsteps and teachings of the Lord Jesus, have voluntarily and freely offered their life for others and persevered with this determination unto death”.

Pope Francis also recognised the heroic virtues of two diocesan priests and a layperson.

He also made some appointments in the Vatican administration.

The Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome on February 14 following a bout of bronchitis.

He is currently being treated for double pneumonia and a health update last week noted that he is also showing signs of mild renal insufficiency, which appears to be under control.

A statement Monday evening noted that, despite the severity of the Pope’s condition, he has shown slight improvement.

“No episodes of asthma-like respiratory distress occurred (Monday), and some laboratory tests have shown improvement. The monitoring of his mild kidney insufficiency has not raised any concerns. Oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen levels.”

The statement said doctors are maintaining a “cautious” prognosis “given the complexity of the clinical picture”



