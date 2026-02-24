Five students including one from Kerala assaulted in Sagar varsity campus

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) A group of unidentified assailants allegedly stormed the campus of Dr Hari Singh Gour University in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district and brutally attacked five students in broad daylight, officials said on Tuesday.

The assault took place between 1.20 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. on Monday when the campus was bustling with students. Notably, the Civil Lines police station is located barely a km from the university premises.

According to an FIR lodged at Civil Lines police station on Monday evening, the injured students have been identified as Hari Ayyappan, Bittu Mahto, Narayan Shukla, Shukhram Yadav and Ankit Shah.

The complaint was filed by Hari Ayyappan, a Kerala resident pursuing a BA (Hons) at the university and residing in a campus hostel. In his statement, Ayyappan claimed he identified two of the attackers — Kapil Swami and Avinash Gupta — who are allegedly linked to a right-wing group.

“As we were on our way to meet the university proctor, we noticed a large crowd gathered near a tree. When we reached there, around 8-10 people suddenly attacked us,” Ayyappan stated in the FIR.

He alleged that the attackers hurled abuses, pushed them to the ground, and assaulted them with sticks, plastic pipes, and other objects. The accused allegedly issued threats before fleeing the campus in vehicles — a car bearing registration number MP-11 T5553 and a Royal Enfield motorcycle numbered MP-15MV7713.

Police have named Kapil Swami and Avinash Gupta, both residents of Sagar, in the FIR. However, no arrests have been made so far. Officials said efforts are underway to trace the accused.

Despite the incident occurring inside the campus and involving hostel students, the university administration has not issued any formal statement. Attempts to contact Dean Yashvanth Thakur went unanswered. University proctor Chanda Bain declined to comment, stating she was with the students at the time.

Videos circulating on social media show students being assaulted and pleading for help from university staff. In one clip, a student can be heard saying, “Sir, we are students. They are beating us. Please protect us.”

Last week, members of the AISF allegedly faced disruption while organising a programme on “Sex Education,” during which posters and banners — including those featuring Bhagat Singh and Hari Singh Gour — were reportedly vandalised.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further action will follow based on evidence and witness statements.