Flag Hoisting at St. Mary’s Island: Coastal Tourism Will Open New Doors – Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Udupi: The state government is committed to developing tourism across the entire coastal belt, including its islands, with a renewed vision. This initiative will open new opportunities not only for the coastal region but also for the future of the state and the country, said Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

She was speaking after hoisting the National Flag during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at St. Mary’s Island on Monday.

The Minister noted that as many as 116 islands in the state, including St. Mary’s Island, have long remained neglected despite their extraordinary natural potential. Recognising this, the government recently organised a day-long coastal tourism conference in Mangaluru, attended by the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, elected representatives from coastal districts, and senior officials to chalk out a roadmap for development.

“For years, the coastal region has not received the attention it deserves. We have now taken concrete steps to promote tourism here. The success of this initiative depends on the cooperation of everyone. With your suggestions and guidance, let us work together to develop this region in the coming days,” she said.

Calling the event a rare and special occasion, Minister Hebbalkar said, “St. Mary’s Island, known as the largest island in Karnataka, has given me the privilege of hoisting the National Flag here today. On my way, I had the opportunity to inspect 11 boats of the Coastal Security Force for the first time, which was a truly thrilling experience.”

She acknowledged the presence of Coastal Security Police personnel, fishermen who not only earn their livelihood at sea but also serve as vital informants contributing to national security, volunteers involved in beach cleanliness drives, and members of the Coast Guard.

“Those of you who work tirelessly, risking your lives to ensure the safety of the nation and its people, are the true patriots and real heroes. I salute your service,” she said, while also urging all personnel to take adequate precautions to ensure their own safety while on duty.

On the occasion, Legislative Council Member Channaraj Hattiholi, Coastal Development Board Chairman M.A. Gaffoor, District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee Chairman Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Deputy Commissioner T.K. Svaroop, Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Boyel, Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, and several others were present.