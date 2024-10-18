FMC Hosts Mangalore University Inter-Collegiate Badminton Tournament 2024-2025

Mangalore: The Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing) inaugurated the Mangalore University Inter-Collegiate Men & Women Badminton Tournament 2024-2025, featuring the prestigious “Sri Kemmara Balakrishna Gowda Memorial Trophy for Men,” at the Father Muller Indoor Stadium.

The event began with a prayer song by the students, followed by a warm welcome from Prof. Cynthia Santhumayor, Principal of Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing). The dignitaries present included Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Chief Guest Dr. Latheesh Leo, Professor of Orthopaedics at Father Muller Medical College Hospital; Dr. Harider, Assistant Director of Physical Education, Mangalore University and Observer; Mr. Chandrashekhara S. N., Physical Education Instructor, FMC; Mrs. Sushma K R, Physical Education Instructor, FMC; and Mr Pancham Ponnana and Dr Prashasti Poovaiah, Sports Coordinator, FMC.

In his inspiring address, Dr. Latheesh Leo emphasized that success comes from overcoming failures without fear, driven by passion and perseverance. Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his presidential address, encouraged participants to stay physically fit, noting the importance of sports in fostering mental relief and life-long health, especially in a world increasingly impacted by sedentary lifestyles. He also stressed the value of balancing academics with sports to achieve excellence in both.

The event saw participation from 27 men’s and 25 women’s teams, all ready to compete over the next two days. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks from Mr. Pancham Ponnana, Sports Coordinator of FMC.

The tournament promises to showcase remarkable talent and sportsmanship, marking another milestone in fostering competitive spirit and fitness among students.