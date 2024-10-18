KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, Commemorates Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Launch of Breast Wellness Centre

Mangalore: KMC Hospital Dr B R Ambedkar Circle observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month and launches Breast Wellness Centre – an exclusive centre powered by skilled clinicians, full-time oncologists, women breast surgeon and radiologists.

Dr. Sanyo D’Souza, Medical Oncologist, KMC Hospital expressed concern over the rising breast cancer cases in India, particularly among younger women. He emphasized, “October is observed as Breast cancer awareness month – this month aims to promote screening and prevention of the disease. The aim is to support people diagnosed with breast cancer, including those with stage 4 breast cancer, educate people about breast cancer risk factors, and encourage women to go for regular breast cancer screening starting at age 40 or earlier, depending on personal breast cancer risk. Nearly 2 lakh new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in our country every year. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in Females AND the most common cause of cancer-related mortality. Awareness, early detection, and access to treatment are very important and it is one of the most treatable cancers.”

Dr Harish E, Surgical Oncologist, KMC Hospital stated “The Centre of Excellence for Cancer Care at KMC Hospital has an integrated approach to treat cancer at any stage. The Centre has full-time Medical Oncologists, Surgical Oncologists, Radiation Oncologists, Hematologists, skilled staff, and technicians along with fully equipped state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities, best in the region Operation Theaters, ICU, NABL accredited Laboratory & Radiology services. As each patient’s needs are different, our team of doctors provides tailored treatment plans for each patient be it chemotherapy & surgical intervention or radiation & surgical intervention or chemotherapy with radiation, etc. While mastectomies were once the primary option of treatment for cancer, newer treatments now offer the chance to preserve the breast.”

Dr Karthik KS, Surgical Oncologist, KMC Hospital added “Early detection, awareness, and access to treatment have never been more critical, as breast cancer is one of the most treatable cancers when caught early. Through breast self-examination, if a woman seems to have even a slight doubt about their breast wellness it is better to get checked to rule out any complications. As regular check-ups can save lives, regular breast examinations also can help a woman over the age of 40 years or those with a family history of cancer. Additionally, family support plays a vital role in a cancer patient’s recovery. The testimonials shared today by patients and their family members prove that it is possible to overcome cancer.”

After unveiling the logo of the newly set up Breast Wellness Centre Dr. Basila Ali, Breast Surgeon, KMC Hospital spoke about the uniqueness of the centre “The Breast Wellness Centre has been designed with the evolving needs of women in mind. Many women tend to overlook their health or delay seeking treatment for their breasts due to social anxiety, fear, or embarrassment. Most of the time these lumps might not be cancerous, and a simple procedure can ease the worry. Unfortunately, delayed diagnosis might lead to symptom progression. Our team of female doctors—breast surgeons, radiologists, and support staff—will work to reduce the dilemma most women face and make the process more comfortable for them. Patients can visit Breast Wellness Centre at 11th Floor – Tower 1 KMC Hospital Dr B R Ambedkar Circle Mangalore or connect to 1800 102 5555 for appointments.”

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, shared his thoughts on the new services, saying, “Patients are becoming more aware of the signs and symptoms, which leads to earlier visits to doctors. Now, we’re seeing more cases in stages one and two, compared to stages three and four five years ago. Through outreach programs in schools, colleges, and organizations, we’re actively raising awareness, and teaching women how to perform self-examinations, as early detection allows for more effective treatment. We urge daughters/sons to speak to their mothers, husbands to talk to their wives, friends to support each other and take the first step in getting your loved ones checked for breast wellness.”

Dr Sanal Fernandes Medical Oncologist was also present at the occasion.

