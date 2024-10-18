FMMC Celebrates National Voluntary Blood Donation Day with Donor Felicitation and Life-Saving Camp

Mangalore: The Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) Department of Immuno-Hematology and Blood Transfusion– IHBT/Blood Centre, in association with the Youth Red Cross Unit (YRCU) of FMMC, held a special celebration to mark National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, originally observed on October 1. The event, hosted on October 17, 2024, under the theme “20 Years of Celebrating Giving: Thank You, Blood Donors,” was a heartwarming tribute to voluntary blood donors who have helped save countless lives.

The day’s events, held at the Father Muller Convention Centre, were graced by Chief Guest Dr. P S Balakrishna Achar, Associate Professor of Anaesthesia and a dedicated blood donor himself. The program emceed by Ms. Joanna John and Mr. Blessin Scaria Baiju began with a prayer song.

Dr. Kirana Pailoor, Professor and Head of the Department of IHBT and Staff Convener of the Youth Red Cross, escorted the dignitaries onto the dais. The dignitaries included Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Rev. Fr. Ajith Menezes, Administrator of FMMC; Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH); Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC; Dr. Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent of FMMCH; and Mr. Vikram Ganganna, Business Unit Head at QuidelOrtho, the sponsor and partner for the event.

In her welcome address, Dr. Pailoor emphasized the significance of voluntary blood donation, highlighting how it strengthens communities and saves lives. The event was officially inaugurated by lighting the lamp, followed by the release of the “Repeat Voluntary Blood Donation” brochure, a vital initiative encouraging regular donors to continue their life-saving acts.

The event saw the felicitation of esteemed blood donors by the dignitaries, recognizing their selfless contributions. Chief Guest Dr. Balakrishna Achar, in his address, spoke passionately about the joy and fulfillment derived from donating blood. He discussed the numerous health benefits of blood donation, including the generation of new cells and the psychological satisfaction of helping others. Dr. Achar’s words deeply resonated with the audience, emphasizing that blood donation is not just a medical need but a humanitarian act that warms the soul.

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his presidential address, highlighted the profound importance of generosity, quoting, “The hands which are giving are more precious than hands that pray.” He thanked all the donors for their unwavering support, acknowledging them as ambassadors of life-saving missions.

A special part of the ceremony was the badging of the Youth Red Cross Unit members. Rev. Fr. Ajith Menezes felicitated Dr. Nirmanyu, the outgoing President of YRCU for the tenure 2022-2024. Dean Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza handed over badges to the newly appointed members: President Surya Sridhara, Vice President Tejas S, Secretary Joanna John, and Joint Secretary Blessin Scaria Baiju.

Dr. Charu Khosla, Assistant Professor in the Department of IHBT, concluded the event with a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants, especially the blood donors who embody the spirit of selfless giving.

The program proceeded with a guest lecture by Dr. Deepika Chenna, Associate Professor from the Department of IHBT, KMC Manipal. She delivered an insightful talk on “Preventive Strategies for Red Cell Alloimmunization in Thalassemia Patients,” offering valuable knowledge for the medical community in attendance. Dr. Kirana Pailoor introduced the speaker, and following the lecture, the floor was open for a thought-provoking discussion. Dr. Chandana also contributed a few words on the importance of sustained donor efforts and medical advancements in transfusion care.

After the formalities, donors moved to the voluntary blood donation camp set up for the event. The camp served as a reminder of the critical role blood donation plays in the institute’s continuous efforts, especially with the recent opening of the Father Muller Thalassemia Centre and the Father Muller Haemophilia Comprehensive Care Centre. Both centers provide essential support to patients, with the Thalassemia Centre treating over 150 families with free blood transfusions and necessary medications, underscoring the growing need for regular blood donations.

The event closed with high tea, leaving all attendees with a sense of accomplishment and a renewed commitment to this noble cause.