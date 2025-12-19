FMCI Kankanady Campus Celebrates Christmas with Joy and Unity

Mangalore: The Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), Kankanady Campus, celebrated Christmas with great fervour and festive spirit on 19 December 2025, bringing together faculty, students, staff, and the general public in an atmosphere of joy, peace, and togetherness. Prof. Ganesh Sanjeev, Registrar (In-charge), Mangalore University, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and spoke eloquently on the unifying nature of festivals in India, highlighting how such celebrations foster pluralism, harmony, and serve as harbingers of peace and joy in society. He emphasised that individuals should not see themselves as the centre of the world, but rather cultivate a vision rooted in kindness. Only when the stained glass is cleaned can one see clearly—likewise, when the dirt clouding our eyes is removed, the world appears brighter and clearer.

He further illustrated this with an example from a town where a reward was offered to kill a cobra, yet no thought was given to understanding or preserving the snake’s habitat. This, he implied, reflects our tendency to react with destruction rather than wisdom and coexistence.

Therefore, we should refrain from comparing ourselves with others, for each person is unique. Comparisons based on religion, caste, or individual efforts serve no purpose. Instead, we must rise above such divisions and work collectively to make our nation and the world a better place.

The programme was presided over by the Director, FMCI, Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, who, in his presidential address, reflected on the true spirit of Christmas as a season of giving, love, and compassion. He urged everyone to let the joy of loving and sharing resonate throughout the year, reminding the gathering that every day can be lived in the spirit of Christmas. Fr. Faustine began by reflecting on Christmas through the many “C’s” it represents—cakes, cookies, crib, candle, cradle, and above all, Christ. He reminded us to be people who care for others and strive to establish peace, truth, justice, and love, being generous in compassion, care, and integrity.

He concluded by reminding us that we are merely custodians of wealth, which moves from one person to another. It is in giving that we truly receive—often far more than material wealth. Being like Christ is the example of peace and love. Be a Christ to all this Christmas and the coming New Year.

A vibrant cultural programme added colour to the celebrations, featuring various colleges coming together under their faculty in charge to perform the once-in-a-year vibrant performance. The Speech and Hearing presentation by Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing (IC. Ms Velida and Mr Wilton); melodious English and vernacular carol singing by Father Muller Medical College Hospital (IC. Dr Felicita and Dr Wilbur); a meaningful Christmas play by Father Muller College of Nursing (IC. Ms Priya and Ms Ramyashree); a lively Christmas dance by Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences and Father Muller College of Pharmacy (IC. Ms Valerie, Ms Jane, Ms Rinku, and Ms Christy); a value-based thematic skit by Father Muller Medical College Hospital (IC. Ms Sonali Rodrigues); a captivating dance drama by Father Muller College of Nursing, Thumbay (IC. Ms Silviya and Ms Glenisha); and the much-awaited arrival of Santa by Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital and Father Muller College of Pharmaceuti

The programme was meticulously organised by Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, FMMCH, who coordinated the cultural events and overall proceedings, along with Rev. Fr William D’Souza, Assistant Administrator, FMMCH, who managed the logistics. Ms Chitra Yatindra, Quality Control Manager FMMCH, efficiently oversaw the smooth conduct of the programme.

The celebrations also witnessed the ceremonial Christmas cake cutting by the Director and the Chief Guest, the release of the FMCI Calendar and the Father Muller Homoeopathic Production Division Calendar, beautifully illustrated and compiled by Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Division. A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Annual FMCI Christmas Bulletin, compiled by Rev. Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo, Administrator, Father Muller Thumbay Campus, and Dr Reena Wilma Frank, Principal, Father Muller Nursing College, Thumbay.

As carols filled the air with melodies of joy and hope, the gathering of nearly 2,000 spectators experienced the beauty and message of Christmas. The enactments depicting the birth of Jesus touched many hearts, with the value-based skit by the staff of FMMCH drawing special appreciation for promoting the Father Muller Plastic-Free Campus Initiative, earning a resounding round of applause. Five winners of spot games were awarded 1 kg plum cakes, while all those present were delighted to receive freshly prepared seasonal plum cakes, making the celebration a truly memorable and joyous occasion.

Ms Valerie Ann Lobo, Lecturer/Counsellor -Department of Psychiatry, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences and Ms Manisha, Lecturer/Counsellor -Department of Psychiatry, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, eloquently compered the Christmas celebration.