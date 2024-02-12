FMCOAHS Holds ‘SCIENTIA 2024’ A Celebration of Innovation in Laboratory Medicine

Mangaluru: The 13th National Conference SCIENTIA 2024, centred around the theme “An Update on Laboratory Medicine,” marked a significant milestone in the journey of scientific exploration and academic excellence. Organized by the Department of Medical Laboratory Technology of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS), this event has been a beacon of knowledge dissemination since its inception in 2012. From the 8th to the 10th of this month, the decennial memorial hall of the Knowledge Centre at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) Campus buzzed with intellectual fervour and academic discussions.

The inaugural ceremony of the CME (Scientific sessions) on Saturday 10th February, set the tone for the enlightening sessions that followed. Beginning with a prayer led by BSc MLT students, the ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries such as Director Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Chief Guest Dr. Kannan Vaidyanathan from Believers Church Medical College Hospital Tiruvalla, Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes Administrator FMMC, Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira Administrator Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH), Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais Asst Administrator FMMCH, Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza Dean FMMC, Dr Hilda D’Souza Principal FMCOAHS, Dr Nisha J Marla organizing chairperson, and Ms Claudia Johnny Organizing Secretary.

After the lamp-lighting ceremony, the chief guest Dr Kannan Vaidyanathan, emphasized the importance of perseverance and maintaining a balance between ambition and mindfulness. The unveiling of the souvenir, designed by student Siona III Year BSc MLT and compiled by Dr. Prashanth, the professor of pathology, further added to the celebratory spirit of the occasion.

In his presidential address, Fr Richard Coelho underscored the irreplaceable role of human touch, communication, and empathy in healthcare. He encouraged students to remain committed to their goals while staying grounded in their humanity, echoing the sentiment that success is not merely about achievements but about making meaningful contributions to society.

Claudia Johnny, in her vote of thanks, expressed gratitude to all participants and contributors for making SCIENTIA 2024 a resounding success. Students played pivotal roles throughout the event, from organizing committees to showcasing their leadership and academic prowess. Jessicaserrao II Year BSc compered the programme. MLT and Jeffy Sara Shabu I Year BSc.MLT.

Over three days, SCIENTIA 2024 offered a diverse array of activities, including pre-conference workshops, quiz competitions, paper presentations, and scientific talks. Each session provided a platform for the exchange of ideas, fostering collaboration and innovation in the field of laboratory medicine.

As the curtains drew on this year’s conference, the legacy of SCIENTIA continues to inspire generations of healthcare professionals to push the boundaries of knowledge and explore new frontiers in laboratory medicine. With a renewed sense of purpose and a commitment to excellence, the journey towards advancements in healthcare continues, propelled by events like SCIENTIA 2024.