Shri Rajaka Family Dubai holds 11 Annual Shri Sathyanarayana Puja

UAE: Shri Rajaka Family Dubai, held their 11th year annual Shri Sathyanarayana Puja recently at Fortune Plaza Banquet Hall, Dubai.

The Puja was held in a divine ambience with the presence of a large number of devotees from Rajaka family and from other communities as well. The Puja began with the lighting of the lamp by Sumangalies followed by the vibing Bhajans sung by Rajaka family and members from other communities.

Lord Sri Satyanarayana was consecrated on a beautifully decorated mandapam with an equaly colorful floral rangoli aroud. All required Vidhi Vidhanas were well performed by purohith Raghu Bhat, who also delivered a Katha pravachana.

Rajaka family couple Prashanth Kunder and Shwetha Prashanth offered archanas and aarathis on behalf of the Rajaka Family.

Key contributors who are all associated with this annual puja for several years, were felicitated by the president of Rajaka family.

Sathish Fujairah, Joint Secretary of the family welcomed the devotees. The Puja concluded with the Mahamangalaarathi and Mahaprasadam.

Dinesh Salian, The President of Rajaka Family, thanked each of the devotees personally, for being part of the Puja and making it a successful one.