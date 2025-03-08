FMCON and FMRC Host National Conference on Research Excellence

Mangaluru: The Father Muller College of Nursing (FMCON), in collaboration with the Father Muller Research Centre (FMRC), inaugurated the National Conference titled “Research Excellence: Strategies for Securing Grants & Enhancing Scholarly Communication” on Saturday at the Muller Mini Hall, Father Muller Convention Centre. The event, organized by the Department of Community Health Nursing and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, focused on fostering academic success through grant acquisition and effective scholarly communication.

The conference commenced at 10:00 AM with an invocation led by the 5th Semester BSc Nursing students, setting a solemn and inspiring tone for the day. The event was emceed by Dr. Sonia Karen Liz Sequera, Professor of Community Health Nursing at FMCON, and Ms. Rhea Pinto, Junior Research Fellow at FMRC.

Dr. (Prof) Shiji P J, Head of the Department of Community Health Nursing at FMCON, and Dr. (Prof) Sasikumar S, IQAC Coordinator at FMCON, escorted the esteemed dignitaries to the stage. The event was graced by the presence of Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), who delivered the presidential address, emphasizing the need for impactful research that drives societal progress. Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator, FMMC; and Rev. Sr (Prof) Dhanya Devasia, Principal and IQAC Chairperson, FMCON were also present.

The chief guest, Dr. Siddharuddha Shivalli, Academic Advisor at the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK, shared valuable insights on the challenges in securing research grants. He highlighted the necessity for Indian researchers, especially in nursing, to adopt well-established global practices and strive for self-sufficiency in funding.

The inaugural ceremony featured the traditional lamp lighting, symbolizing the enlightenment of knowledge. The theme “Research Excellence” was introduced in a unique manner, reinforcing the conference’s focus on academic rigor and innovation. Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Head of Research at FMRC, formally introduced the chief guest, setting the stage for his thought-provoking address.

In a special tribute to Women’s Day, the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Ms. Margaret Rodrigues for her 42 years of dedicated service in the Accounts Department at FMCI. Dr. Sasikumar S introduced the awardee, who expressed heartfelt gratitude for the recognition and extended Women’s Day wishes to all.

A key highlight of the event was the release of the college magazine “Muller Spring 2024”. Dr. Josmitha Dsouza, the editor, shared insights into the magazine’s creation and its significance in showcasing the academic and creative endeavors of FMCON.

In his presidential address, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho underscored the importance of impactful research, and speaking on Women’s day addressed social inequalities, workplace disparities, and gender empowerment. He urged women to assert their rights, resist oppression, and actively contribute to societal advancement, advocating for equality, equity, and empowerment in all spheres.

The conference concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Shycil Mathew, Associate Professor of Community Health Nursing and Organizing Secretary of the event. She expressed gratitude to the distinguished speakers, participants, and organizing teams for their dedication to making the conference a resounding success.

With an exceptional lineup of speakers and thought-provoking discussions, the conference served as an invaluable platform for students and faculty to gain practical tools to strengthen research proposals, enhance collaboration, and maximize academic visibility. As research continues to shape the future, FMCON remains committed to fostering excellence and innovation in scholarly pursuits.



