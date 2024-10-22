FMMC Hosts Anatomy Quiz ‘AnatCrux’ to Celebrate World Anatomy Day

Mangalore: The Department of Anatomy at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) organized a celebration of World Anatomy Day on 19th October 2024, marked by a regional-level intercollegiate quiz competition titled “AnatCrux – A Journey to Unfold the Mysteries of Anatomy.” Held in the AV Hall of the Knowledge Centre, the event was part of the silver jubilee celebration of undergraduate medical teaching at Father Muller Medical College and welcomed teams from across southern Karnataka.

The competition aimed to challenge Phase II MBBS students (Batch 2023-24) in their knowledge of anatomy, with 20 competitive teams from various medical colleges vying for the title. The event was coordinated by the enthusiastic team of emcees, Dr. Ankit Paul and Dr. Neha Samapriya, both from the Department of Anatomy at Father Muller.

Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of Father Muller Medical College and Professor in the Department of Anatomy, was welcomed. The event commenced with a prayer song. The preliminary round, moderated by Dr. Somesh, Professor and Head of the Department of Anatomy, saw all 20 teams competing for the chance to qualify for the final round. Dr. Ankit Paul then took over to guide the participants through the rules of the competition.

The six qualifying teams moved on to battle through four rounds. Each round was hosted by various quizmasters from the department:

– Limbs Unlocked by Dr. Pallavi, Associate Professor and Organizing Secretary

– Organs Unveiled by Mrs. Ramya Sateesh, Assistant Professor and Treasurer of the event

– Brain and Beyond by Dr. Dane Chandy, Assistant Professor and Joint Organizing Secretary

– Anatomy Blitz by Dr. Varsha Shenoy, Professor and Organizing Co-Chairperson, who orchestrated the whole event.

At the valedictory ceremony, participation certificates were first awarded to the 14 teams that couldn’t make it through. The prizes for the winners and runners-up were then distributed by Rev. Father Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College, and Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza.

The AnatCrux title was claimed by Ms. Vivina Nazareth and Mr. Dannon D’Souza from A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Mangalore, who walked away with a cash prize and the coveted trophy. The first runners-up were Ms. D. Navami N. Pai and Mr. B. Shreyas Shenoy from Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, while the second runners-up were, Mr. Dion Arnold Patrao and Ms. Ayesha Fathima from K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangalore.

The event, which combined a day of intense competition with camaraderie among participants, concluded with a sumptuous lunch for all attendees. The AnatCrux quiz not only celebrated the wonders of anatomy but also fostered a spirit of learning and excellence among the future medical professionals of the region.