Focus on Himachal, Northeast tourism a ‘revolutionary thought’: Kangana Ranaut on Union Budget

New Delhi: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2026 for the record ninth consecutive time is “wholesome” and particularly “satisfying” for women.

Kangana Ranaut, Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, also stated that the government’s focus on promoting tourism in Himachal Pradesh and the Northeast reflects a “revolutionary thought.”

Speaking to IANS outside Parliament, Kangana Ranaut said, “The budget is quite wholesome. I would say it is especially satisfying for women, as it includes provisions such as hostels in every district. The budget has also given importance to Ayurveda and Yoga, which are our cultural treasures.”

She further highlighted the emphasis on tourism, especially in the Northeast and hill states like Himachal Pradesh.

“For people in the Northeast and regions like Himachal, activities such as hiking and trekking are being promoted in a structured way. The focus on tourism is a matter of great relief for all of us and truly a revolutionary step,” she said.

Kangana Ranaut also praised the overall presentation of the budget.

“Various aspects, including agriculture and related products like different types of nuts, which are prevalent in Himachal, have been covered thoughtfully. The budget has been presented in a very beautiful and comprehensive manner. I want to thank the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Union Finance Minister for this,” she added.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Centre will develop ecologically sustainable railway infrastructure and hiking trails in major hill stations. She also mentioned the plans to introduce mountain trains in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir.

She has also proposed to launch a scheme for the development of Buddhist circuits in multiple North-East states during the Budget 2026-27 presentation.

Sitharaman called the northeastern Region a “civilisational confluence of Theravada and Mahayana, or Vajrayana, traditions” and said the scheme will include connectivity initiatives, preservation of temples and pilgrimage interpretation centres on the circuit.

The scheme will span the states of Sikkim, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Tripura and is expected to boost tourism and connectivity in the region.

The news comes soon after the Economic Survey 2025-26 highlighted the role of the tourism sector in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

As per the estimates of the Ministry of Tourism, travel and tourism contributed 5.22 per cent to GDP in FY24, close to pre-pandemic levels. However, the survey cautioned that realising the full potential of the sector in different regions and converting it into sustained economic outcomes depends on implementation capacity at the State and local levels.