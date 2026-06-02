Folk artist killed as resort wall collapses during sandstorm in Jaisalmer

Jaipur: A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan’s renowned tourist destination, Sam in Jaisalmer district, when a powerful sandstorm caused a wall of a heritage resort to collapse during a cultural performance, killing a local folk artist and injuring four others.

The accident occurred on Monday night while a traditional Rajasthani cultural evening was underway for domestic and international tourists.

According to reports, strong winds and an intense sandstorm struck the area, triggering panic across the resort. A wall adjacent to the performance venue collapsed under the force of the storm, burying performers beneath the debris. In the incident, 27-year-old folk artist Ramzan Khan died on the spot. Two female dancers performing alongside him and two accompanying artists sustained serious injuries.

Sam, internationally known for its dunes and folk performances, hosts cultural programmes every evening during the tourist season. A folk music and dance event was underway at the heritage resort when weather conditions deteriorated rapidly.

Witnesses said wind speeds intensified within minutes, causing temporary structures inside the resort to shake violently. Amid the storm, a major wall located beside the performance area collapsed directly onto the artists before staff and spectators could react. Local residents and resort staff launched immediate rescue efforts and began clearing the debris to pull out the trapped performers. Ramzan Khan succumbed to severe injuries caused by the collapsing structure. The four injured performers, including two female dancers, were first taken to the health centre in Sam.

After initial treatment, doctors referred them to the District Hospital in Jaisalmer, considering the seriousness of their injuries.

Police and local administration officials rushed to the site after receiving information about the incident.

The body of Ramzan Khan has been kept in the mortuary, and his family has been informed. Authorities have begun an investigation to determine whether negligence or poor construction quality contributed to the wall collapse.

The tragedy has once again raised concerns about safety standards at tent camps and heritage resorts operating in the Sam and surrounding desert areas, which attract large numbers of tourists every year. Local artists and cultural groups allege that while many resorts focus on creating a ‘heritage look’ to attract visitors, adequate structural safety and resistance to desert storms are often overlooked.

The death of Ramzan Khan has sent shockwaves through Rajasthan’s folk artist community. Demands are now growing for mandatory structural and safety audits of desert resorts to prevent similar incidents in the future.