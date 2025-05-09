Football: Freiburg’s steady rise continues under new coach

Berlin (Germany): Things have always been a little different at SC Freiburg. Far from the intense pressure that defines much of professional football, the club has grown steadily in a calm environment, rooted in youth development and community spirit.

Nestled in Germany’s far southwest near the French and Swiss borders, Freiburg has evolved from a so-called “niche team” into a consistent presence in the Bundesliga.

Now, after years of quiet progression, the club stands on the verge of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in its history, reports Xinhua. With matches against Kiel and Frankfurt remaining, Freiburg find itself in the thick of the race alongside financially stronger clubs such as Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig.

Many feared a downturn following the retirement of long-serving coach Christian Streich, who led the team from 2012 to 2024. But those concerns have faded as new head coach Julian Schuster, a former Freiburg midfielder and coaching newcomer, has the team poised to go even further.

The club is careful not to talk openly about Champions League qualification, but the topic lingers. “It’s on our minds-we’re human,” said the 40-year-old Schuster. “But it’s up to us to push those thoughts into the background.”

Freiburg’s trademark approach -measured, steady, and resilient -continues to guide the team. “We want to achieve our maximum goals, but we’ll accept where we land if we’ve given everything,” Schuster added.

Managing directors Jochen Saier and Klemens Hartenbach, alongside Schuster, maintain a clear philosophy: “We go our own way.”

Team spirit, identity, and atmosphere remain Freiburg’s core values. Saier admits the club has “long flown under the radar,” but says expectations have grown. “We’re comfortable being more ambitious than in the past, while staying true to who we are-just on a more advanced level.”

A recent match against 2024 Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen offered a glimpse of what Freiburg are capable of. After dominating much of the game, Freiburg conceded a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw. “It’s a boost for us, even if disappointing not to have won a match we should have,” Schuster said.

With Europa League experience under their belt and the relegation-zone label now behind them, Freiburg have developed into a resilient and united squad. “We shouldn’t be talking about the Champions League,” said midfielder Maximilian Eggestein. “We should be talking about Saturday’s game against Kiel, who are fighting to stay up.”

While talk of dreams remains tempered, Freiburg’s collective strength and flexibility may yet carry them to new heights.