Pakistan has ‘chosen war’, says Sehwag; Sindhu hails Indian armed forces

New Delhi: Former India captain and batting legend Virender Sehwag on Thursday blamed Pakistan for choosing war when it had the “opportunity to keep quiet”.

On Thursday, Pakistan launched aerial attacks on Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border, but those were successfully foiled by India’s air defence systems. Pakistan triggered the war, and the Indian forces launched retaliatory attacks.

Sehwag was among several sportsters who took to social media to blame Pakistan and express support to the Indian armed forces for thwarting the attacks.

“War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet.

“They have escalated to save their terrorist assets, which speaks so much about them.

“Our forces will reply most appropriately, a manner Pakistan will never forget,” Sehwag wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad also took to social media, calling Pakistan a “rogue state”.

“What a complete rogue state Pakistan is. India will sc**w them like how,” said the former cricketer from Karnataka.

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu hailed the brave men and women of the Indian armed forces for their courage.

“To the brave men and women of the Indian Armed Forces — your courage, discipline, and sacrifice are the soul of our nation. In moments like #OperationSindoor, we’re reminded of the silent strength and selfless service that keep our tricolour flying high. India stands with you. Jai Hind,” Sindhu wrote in her social media post on Thursday.

The attempted strike, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu &amp; Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and vigilant as emergency protocols were activated. The attacks seem to be in retaliation for Operation Sindoor by Indian armed forces on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, from where the attack on tourists in Pahalgam was planned. Terrorists attacked and killed 26 tourists — 25 Indians and one Nepali near Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Dharamshala was called off as a precautionary measure due to blackouts in many areas of the country.