Forest guard killed, another injured in rhino attack in Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati: A forest guard was killed and another seriously injured after a rhinoceros attacked them while on duty inside Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam on Sunday, officials said.

According to a KNPTR official, the incident occurred at Bordoloni Camp under the Kohora Range around noon when 52-year-old Sahabuddin, a Home Guard, along with another forest staff member, Ramen Borah, was carrying out routine patrolling duties inside the protected area.

Sahabuddin sustained grievous injuries in the attack and succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to Kohora Hospital, officials said, adding that the incident underscores the serious risks faced by frontline forest protection personnel.

The injured staff member, Ramen Borah, also sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is being closely monitored, officials added.

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve authorities expressed deep condolences over the death of the Home Guard and wished a speedy recovery to the injured forest personnel, acknowledging their service in protecting the park’s wildlife.

An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the precise circumstances that led to the incident and to examine the sequence of events during the patrol.

Officials said the rhino attack took place during official duty hours, highlighting the occupational hazards faced by frontline wildlife protection staff engaged in anti-poaching surveillance and conservation activities inside the park.

Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, said that forest teams have been deployed to track the rhinoceros involved in the incident and are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further risk to personnel.

Officials recalled that in February 2024, a forest guard and a Home Guard were critically injured in a similar rhino attack inside the park, underlining the recurring dangers faced by field staff deployed in wildlife protection roles.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is renowned for its rich biodiversity and is home to the world’s largest population of the greater one-horned rhinoceros.

As per the latest official estimates, the park is home to 2,613 greater one-horned rhinoceroses (2022 census), 104 Bengal tigers (2022), 1,228 Asian elephants (2024), 2,565 wild water buffaloes (2022), and 1,129 eastern swamp deer (2022), making it one of India’s most important wildlife conservation areas.

Spread across the districts of Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Biswanath, the park generated revenue of over Rs 10.90 crore in 2024–25 and more than Rs 8.81 crore in 2023–24, reflecting its ecological as well as economic significance.

The KNPTR comprises three forest divisions — Eastern Assam Wildlife Division (Bokakhat), Biswanath Wildlife Division (Biswanath Chariali), and Nagaon Wildlife Division (Nagaon), which jointly oversee protection, conservation, and administrative responsibilities.

Further details are awaited as officials continue to assess the situation and monitor developments inside the park.