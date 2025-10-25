Formal Complaint Filed Against Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for Alleged Inflammatory Speech

Puttur: A formal complaint has been lodged with the Sampya Police Station against Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, a prominent figure in the region, by activist Eshwari Padmunja. The complaint alleges that Bhat delivered inflammatory and offensive speeches during a recent public gathering held in Puttur.

The crux of the complaint revolves around Bhat’s address at the Deepotsava program on October 20 in Uppalige, Puttur. Padmunja’s complaint accuses Bhat of engaging in hate speech, with specific allegations of targeting and insulting women. The complaint further asserts that Bhat made abusive and derogatory remarks directed towards pregnant women during the aforementioned address.

In addition to Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, the organizers of the Deepotsava program have also been named as respondents in the complaint. This inclusion seeks to hold the organizers accountable for providing the platform from which the alleged inflammatory speech was delivered.

Authorities at the Sampya Police Station have formally acknowledged the receipt of the complaint filed by Padmunja. According to official statements, the police are currently undertaking a thorough review of the allegations and the evidence presented in support of the claims. An official investigation is anticipated to commence imminently, aimed at determining the veracity of the claims made within the complaint and to ascertain whether the speech in question contravenes any existing laws pertaining to hate speech or incitement of violence, or discrimination.

The filing of this formal complaint underscores the persistent and significant concerns surrounding the proliferation of hate speech and its potential detrimental impact on societal harmony and public order. Furthermore, it serves to highlight the crucial role of public figures and event organizers in fostering responsible and respectful discourse within public forums.

This case raises important questions about freedom of speech, the limits of acceptable public discourse, and the responsibilities of individuals and organizations in preventing the spread of hate speech.