CM Yogi announces one lakh new recruitments in UP Police

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a key announcement on Tuesday, regarding the upgradation and modernisation of the state police force, besides undertaking a large-scale recruitment drive to fill vacancies and shoring up its various wings.

The Chief Minister said that one lakh new recruitments will be done in the Uttar Pradesh Police this year. He announced this at a function held for the distribution of appointment letters to 936 Head Operators/Head Operators (Mechanical) selected in the Uttar Pradesh Police Telecommunication Department at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

According to officials, this initiative will add strength to the state’s law enforcement, besides providing employment opportunities for youth. The ambitious drive, though, is yet to take shape as no notification to this effect has been issued yet.

Notably, in the last three days, examinations have been conducted to recruit 41,000 personnel in UP Home Guards. Recruitment processes for Civil Police, Home Guards and others have also gained pace.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said the double-engine government has created an environment where recruitment has been conducted fairly and transparently, and it is now the responsibility of the youth to serve the police and nation with clean intent, honesty and transparency.

CM Yogi further said, “The fairness with which the police recruitment process has been completed today was not possible nine years ago. Earlier, the process could not be completed smoothly. There used to be transactions and discrimination in recruitment, but now no recommendation or money is required. Recruitment is conducted purely on merit, capability and reservation rules.”

“Uttar Pradesh, once considered a BIMARU state, is now contributing to India’s development through collective efforts,” he added.

Referring to the recent passing-out parade of 60,000 police constables in the state, he extended his best wishes to them and informed that more than 2.20 lakh personnel have been recruited in Uttar Pradesh Police in the past nine years, a feat that puts them ahead of their peers.

CM Yogi also said that UP is the first state to include more than 500 skilled athletes in the police force and therefore, the state police win more medals in national and international sports events compared to other states, showcasing its strength.

Extending congratulations to 936 newly selected candidates, he wished them well, hoping that their role and contribution to the communication unit will add value to the force.

He advised them to stay physically fit, as physical fitness ensures mental fitness, enabling honest service to society and the nation.