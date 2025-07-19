Former DySP Anupama Shenoy Demands Apology from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to RCB Fans and Virat Kohli

Udupi: Anupama Shenoy, a former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), has voiced strong criticism against the Karnataka government’s report submitted to the High Court of Karnataka regarding the recent stampede incident involving the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). At a press conference held at the Udupi Press Club, Shenoy vehemently opposed the report, asserting that it unjustly implicates Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

The state government’s report attributes the stampede to the overwhelming number of attendees, claiming that over 1.6 million individuals who viewed a video featuring Virat Kohli on social media subsequently converged at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Shenoy challenged the rationale of this assertion, questioning its logical basis. “Did all 1.6 million people who viewed the post book flights to Bangalore to attend the event?” she inquired. She further questioned whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had personally verified the presence of each individual who viewed the post by gathering data from social media platforms.

Shenoy disclosed that she has communicated her concerns in a formal letter addressed to Jagadish, the Deputy Commissioner of Bangalore Urban District, who is currently overseeing a magisterial inquiry into the stampede incident. In her letter, Shenoy alleges the existence of a conspiracy orchestrated by a smuggling mafia operating in Bangalore. According to Shenoy, this group sought to obstruct IPS Officer Dayanand’s path to becoming the next Director General & Inspector General of Police (DGP & IGP) of Karnataka. She claims that the mafia collaborated with mobsters and rioters, culminating in the stampede.

In light of these allegations, Shenoy has issued a demand that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah retract the status report submitted to the High Court. Furthermore, she insists on a public apology from the Chief Minister to Virat Kohli and the fervent supporters of RCB. Shenoy also urged legal representatives of Virat Kohli to engage with the Bangalore Urban District Commissioner, procure a copy of her aforementioned letter, and meticulously verify the facts presented within to safeguard Kohli’s reputation. She expressed unwavering confidence that Kohli will be exonerated with the assistance of her letter and lauded the High Court’s commitment to promoting transparency within the administration.



