Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna Appeals to Chief Minister for Rs 50 Crore Rain Relief Fund

Udupi: In response to unprecedented rainfall and widespread damage within the Udupi Assembly constituency, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Yashpal Suvarna has formally requested the Chief Minister to allocate Rs 50 crore in special relief funds. The appeal comes in the wake of record-breaking precipitation levels that have severely impacted infrastructure and daily life in the region.

Official data indicates that Udupi district witnessed an extraordinary surge in rainfall during May, recording 837 mm against the typical average of 166 mm. This represents an increase of 409%. The trend of excessive rainfall has persisted into June, with media reports highlighting the district as one of the most affected areas nationwide.

The continuous deluge has resulted in extensive flooding, necessitating widespread rescue and rehabilitation operations across the constituency. Coastal regions have been particularly vulnerable, with severe sea erosion posing a significant threat to communities and infrastructure. Furthermore, powerful winds and torrential rains have uprooted numerous trees, causing substantial damage to electric poles, residential properties, roads, drainage systems, educational institutions, culverts, and bridges.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, MLA Yashpal Suvarna emphasized the critical need for immediate financial intervention. He noted the absence of disaster relief fund disbursements over the preceding two years, which has exacerbated the challenges posed by the recent extreme weather events. The MLA also pointed to the inadequate maintenance of rural roads, which has significantly impeded transportation and access to essential services.

“The current situation demands urgent and decisive action to restore and safeguard public infrastructure,” stated MLA Suvarna in his communication. He underscored that the requested Rs 50 crore would be utilized specifically for disaster management efforts within the Udupi Assembly constituency, ensuring that resources are directed effectively to address the most pressing needs.

The MLA’s appeal reflects growing concerns among residents and local authorities regarding the long-term impact of the severe weather conditions. The requested funds are intended to facilitate comprehensive repairs, reconstruction, and preventive measures to mitigate the effects of future weather-related events, ensuring the safety and well-being of the constituency’s population.



