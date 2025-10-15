Former Journalist Embarks On Riding Throughout The State With His Mission “Dreams on Wheels”

Mangalore: In an effort to empower Government School children to face future challenges, former journalist Srinivasan Nandagopal has embarked on a journey to travel across the state to conduct sessions on “Skill Development, Preparedness for Exams and Career Paths” for 10th Std students of Government Schools under “Project – Dreams on Wheels”.

Interestingly, he is going to ride his Honda CB350 to reach out to the nook and corners of the state to conduct the sessions for the students who are otherwise underexposed and lack confidence when they get to the PUC level.

” I am planning to have 62 sessions of 90 minutes in the 31 districts of Karnataka, touching about 30,000 plus students in the course of the next three months from November”, informed Nandagopal.

The objective of the Project goes beyond the sessions as I wish to critically evaluate the situation of Schools, Academic Infrastructure and Teacher Efficiency of Government Schools in the state, he added.

Nandagopal along with his wife Sachitha quit their professional careers to moot a non-profit organization Centre for Integrated Learning 16 years ago and are striving to add value to present education system through various interventions including Training Modules, Campaigns, Educational Events mong other activities.

Srinivasan Nandagopal was Senior Correspondent of The Times of India and Sachitha was the Principal of CMR Centre for Media Studies in Bangalore. Sachitha is a Dance Movement Therapy Facilitator, presently serving as Member of Juvenile Justice Board Dakshina Kannada appointed by the Government of Karnataka.

I wish to combine my passion for adventure, concern for Government Education and Journalistic experience in this project where I will travel for over 4000 kms and learn from the ground, remarked Nandagopal.

The project “Dreams on Wheels” was announced on the World Students Day commemorating the birth anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.