Former MLA K. Gopal Poojary Defends Advocacy Amidst Varahi Project Concerns

Kundapur: Amid mounting questions over water allocation and the Varahi project, K. Gopal Poojary, a four-time former MLA for Byndoor, asserted that his advocacy is exclusively motivated by public interest, not personal benefit. He made these statements during a major protest in Kandloor on Sunday, which gathered residents and officials from across the downstream river basin and surrounding localities dependent on the Varahi Dam.

The protest was triggered by concerns surrounding the implementation of the Siddapura Lift Irrigation Project and the allocation of water resources within the region. Poojary emphasised that he had twice appealed to the Chief Minister, urging the preparation and execution of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Siddapura Lift Irrigation Project, prioritising the needs of water-scarce areas. He stressed that the project should be implemented before diverting water to other areas, both within and outside the Udupi district.

“Having served as an MLA of the constituency four times, I have every right to respond when people from my constituency approach me with their problems,” Poojary stated emphatically during his address. “I have not written any letter for personal gain, nor is there any question of withdrawing the letters written under any circumstances. My only demand is to provide water to the left-out areas as well.”

Poojary also highlighted his past contributions to the region, noting the construction of several vented dams during his tenure and his commitment to regional development, irrespective of political affiliations. He dismissed attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to weaken the Congress party and reiterated his unwavering support for Congress workers.

Furthermore, Poojary expressed his gratitude to the media for their role in bringing attention to issues related to the Varahi project, underscoring his commitment to transparency and truth.

The former MLA responded sharply to recent comments made by current Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole, who allegedly threatened to “tie people’s hands and legs.” Poojary condemned such statements as unbecoming of a legislator and challenged Gantihole to clarify the intended target of his threat. He vowed to defend farmers against any attempts to restrain them, stating he would ensure that those individuals face legal repercussions.

Addressing accusations that he was obstructing the Varahi project, Poojary challenged MLA Gantihole to provide evidence to support the claims. He stated that he would accept political retirement if the MLA could substantiate the allegations, and in turn, questioned whether the MLA would be willing to do the same if the accusations proved false.

Other speakers included former Kundapur Urban Development Authority Chairman K. Vikas Hegde, former Brahmavar Sugar Factory Director Santosh Kumar Shetty Baladi, Congress leader Ashok Poojary Beejadi, and local representatives.

A wide array of community leaders, including Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple Managing Committee President Babu Shetty Taggarse, Block Congress Committee President Pradeep Kumar Shetty Gudibettu, and numerous former and current members of local governing bodies, attended the event. Raghavendra Nempu, Mandal Secretary of the Byndoor BJP, compered the program.