Former PM Deve Gowda discharged from hospital, advised rest

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) Rajya Sabha member H.D. Deve Gowda was discharged from the hospital in Bengaluru on Monday after recovering from an illness.

He was treated at the hospital for eight days for fever and a urinary infection.

Deve Gowda reached his residence in Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru after the discharge. The hospital sources stated that he has been advised to rest for 10 to 15 days and stay away from the crowd.

Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital at Old Airport Road in Bengaluru following a deterioration in his health condition.

He was shifted to the hospital on Monday night after developing symptoms of chills, fever, and a urinary infection. The health bulletin by the Manipal Hospital then stated, “Honourable Prime Minister Deve Gowda was hospitalised with an infection. He is currently undergoing medical management for the same, and his progress is being monitored by a team of medical experts.”

The 92-year-old JD(S) Rajya Sabha member remains active in politics despite his age and has recently asserted that he will ensure the BJP-JD(S) alliance comes to power in Karnataka.

Family sources said that Deve Gowda has been experiencing age-related ailments and had recently undertaken a tour of his native Hassan district. He had also met with the families of the eight victims who were killed during a Ganesh immersion procession after being mowed down by a truck.

Hospital authorities stated that Deve Gowda is responding well to treatment and is steadily improving.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his son, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries visited him at the hospital.

Known as the “son of the soil”, Deve Gowda is recognised for his deep understanding of agrarian issues and his focus on rural development. His political career spans over seven decades, and he remains active in Karnataka’s coalition politics.

He entered politics in the early 1950s and joined the Indian National Congress. Later, he associated with the Janata Party and became a key figure in Karnataka’s opposition politics.

Deve Gowda served as Chief Minister of Karnataka from December 1994 to May 1996 and became the 11th Prime Minister of India on June 1, 1996, heading the United Front government until April 1997.

Deve Gowda recently addressed a press conference at the JD(S) state office, JP Bhavan, in Bengaluru and announced an alliance with the BJP in all upcoming elections in Karnataka. Deve Gowda is the JD(S) National President, and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, his son, is President of the state unit.



