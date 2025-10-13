Father Muller Medical College Hospital Successfully Performs High-Risk Renal Cancer Surgery with IVC Thrombectomy Utilizing Cardio Pulmonary Bypass and Total Circulatory Arrest

Mangalore: In a landmark achievement highlighting advanced surgical capabilities and multidisciplinary collaboration, Father Muller Medical College Hospital announced today the successful completion of a high-risk Right Radical Nephrectomy with IVC Thrombectomy on a 58-year-old male patient diagnosed with Right Renal Cell Carcinoma with a Level III IVC thrombus (Major Blood Vessel). The complex and innovative procedure, performed in September 2025, involved the use of Total Circulatory Arrest (TCA) via Cardiopulmonary Bypass (CPB), an advanced technique that enables the safe removal of the tumor thrombus from the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) by temporarily arresting circulation under conditions of deep hypothermia.

The surgery was necessitated by the presence of a significant thrombus extending into the IVC, posing a considerable challenge to conventional surgical approaches. The implementation of CPB allowed for a controlled environment, facilitating meticulous removal of the tumor thrombus while minimizing the risk of complications. During the procedure, CPB was maintained for 165 minutes, with TCA specifically employed for 17 minutes.

The success of this intricate operation underscored the seamless integration of expertise from various surgical specialties within Father Muller Medical College Hospital. The multidisciplinary team comprised leading physicians from:

Urology: Led by Dr. Prashanth Adiga (Professor & HOD), with contributions from Dr. Nandakishore B, Dr. Kishan Raj, Dr. Sajal Gupta, Dr. Bharat V. S., and Dr. Patel Nirmay J.

Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery (CTVS): Headed by Dr. Anand K. T. (Professor & HOD).

Surgical Gastroenterology: Under the direction of Dr. Ganesh M. K. (Professor & HOD).

Anaesthesia: Managed by Dr. Chetana Anand.

The coordinated efforts of these specialized teams were crucial in navigating the complexities of the surgery and ensuring optimal patient outcomes.

Following the procedure, the patient exhibited a remarkable recovery, demonstrating overall wellness during a follow-up visit to the Outpatient Department (OPD) in the first week of October 2025. He was discharged in stable condition after a 5-day post-operative hospital stay.

“This successful surgery exemplifies the unwavering commitment of Father Muller Medical College Hospital to providing cutting-edge, patient-centered care,” stated a hospital spokesperson. “It reaffirms our dedication to embracing innovative surgical techniques and fostering collaborative environments to address the most challenging medical conditions.”

The achievement further solidifies Father Muller Medical College Hospital’s position as a leading center for complex surgical interventions and highlights its dedication to advancing medical science for the benefit of patients in the region and beyond.