Former Principal of St Aloysius Fr. Swebert D’Silva Passes Away at 68

Fr. Swebert D’Souza SJ

A Tribute

In Mangaluru’s gentle coastal light,

A quiet bell tolls through the night—

For a mentor, a guide, a steadfast flame,

Fr. Swebert D’Souza, we whisper your name.

At St. Aloysius, halls still keep

The echoes of footsteps, calm and deep.

A Principal, yes—but far beyond,

A teacher whose wisdom formed lifelong bonds.

With faith as anchor, service his way,

He shaped young minds day after day.

In every lesson, every smile,

He walked with purpose, mile by mile.

Udupi’s son, with a heart so wide,

A Jesuit spirit, humble with pride.

In life he nurtured; in passing, he shines—

A star set gently among divine lines.

Though 68 years seem all too brief,

His legacy stands in shared belief—

In kindness offered, in futures bright,

In the courage to choose what’s just and right.

Rest now, Fr Swebert, in heaven’s embrace,

Your journey complete with grace on grace.

Mangaluru mourns, yet lifts its gaze—

For your soul now walks in eternal praise

