Father Muller Dual Units of Allied Health Sciences Get New Charges

Poised Leadership Transitions Mark a Memorable Day at FMCI

Mangalore: 20 November 2025 marked a day of dignity, gratitude, and renewed commitment at the Father Muller campuses of Kankanady and Thumbay, as two solemn and graceful handover ceremonies were held for the leadership of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS) and the Father Muller Allied Health Science College, Thumbay. Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), presided over both ceremonies, symbolizing unity and continuity across the Institution’s allied health fraternities.

At the FMCI Thumbay campus, Dr Pauline Anand, Associate Professor of Physiology, FMMC, assumed office as the new Principal of Father Muller Allied Health Science College, Thumbay.

A distinguished academician with 20 years of teaching experience, Dr Pauline holds an MSc from Manipal Academy of Higher Education and a PhD from St John’s Medical College. She currently serves as the Joint Secretary of the Scientific Committee, FMCI, and is widely admired for her academic rigour, discipline, and unwavering commitment to student welfare.

The baton of leadership was ceremoniously passed from Dr Shivashanker A.R. to Dr Pauline Anand, in the dignified presence of the Director, FMCI. The event was marked by warmth, encouragement, and the collective goodwill of the academic community.

At the Kankanady campus, the Management and Advisory Committee members gathered to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable service of Dr Hilda (Fernandes) D’Souza, Principal of FMCOAHS, who led the College from 16 November 2022 to 19 November 2025.

Her tenure has been characterised by: A deep commitment to academic excellence, Compassionate and nurturing mentorship to students and staff, A steady emphasis on holistic development, and strengthening the identity and unity of the Allied Health community at Father Muller.

Dr Hilda’s journey with FMCI began on 3 May 1999, in the Department of Pathology. Rising to the rank of Professor and Head, she played a pivotal role in reviving classical pathology techniques and curating an invaluable collection of pathological specimens, which now serve as treasured educational tools for budding pathologists. Currently, she is also the President of the Indian Academy of Cytologists – Karnataka Chapter (IAC-KC) for the year 2025-27.

As a gesture of gratitude, Rev. Fr. Faustine presented her with a Certificate of Appreciation, a bouquet, and a ceremonial saree draped as a shawl—a thoughtful touch honouring her most cherished attire.

“This symbolises our respect and heartfelt thanks for your dedicated service,” the Director expressed poignantly.

In an emotional response, Dr Hilda reminisced about her long and enriching journey — from a pathologist to a student of counselling and social work, and eventually to Principal. She recalled her quiet entry into office and expressed how meaningful the ceremonious farewell felt. She extended sincere thanks to Dr Shivashanker for his steadfast support throughout her tenure and fondly acknowledged her husband, Dr Clement D’Souza, as her constant source of guidance. She concluded by affirming her joy in continuing to remain a part of the Father Muller family.

The files and responsibilities of the Principal’s office were formally handed over to Dr Shivashanker A.R., marking his assumption of duty as the new Principal of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences from 20 November 2025.

A seasoned academic with 29 years of teaching experience, Dr Shivashanker is Professor of Biochemistry at FMMC & FMCOAHS and currently serves as the Division Head of Biochemistry, Father Muller Research Centre. He holds both an MSc and a PhD degree from Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

His vast experience, academic acumen, and grounded leadership style position him strongly to lead FMCOAHS into its next phase of growth.

In his Presidential Address at both ceremonies, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo emphasised the spirit of unity within the FMCI family. He highlighted the importance of harmonious collaboration between the incoming principal, who must prudently steer day-to-day function, and the outgoing principal, whose experience and wisdom continue to enrich the institution.

Quoting the timeless truth that “change is permanent,” the Director reminded all present that while positions evolve, the essence of service, excellence, and character remains.

He eloquently remarked that leadership is not about permanence, but about the dignity and prowess with which one enhances the Institution and uplifts those entrusted to their care.

He congratulated Dr Pauline and Dr Shivashanker as they stepped into their new roles and offered heartfelt wishes to Dr Hilda for joy, fulfilment, and continued excellence in her ongoing service as Professor of Pathology and in other significant capacities at Father Muller.

A Day of Transitions, Gratitude, and Hope

The dual ceremonies at Kankanady and Thumbay stirred a sense of pride and emotion — honouring dedicated service, welcoming renewed leadership, and reaffirming the enduring values of Father Muller Charitable Institutions.

As the Institution steps forward with renewed energy, the commitment to academic distinction, compassionate care, and holistic education remains unwavering.