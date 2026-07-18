Former Temple Data Entry Operator Arrested in Karkala for Alleged Cheque Forgery Attempt

Karkala: Karkala Town Police have arrested a former data entry operator of the Pervaje Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple, which functions under the Karnataka Government’s Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, on allegations of forging signatures and attempting to fraudulently encash temple cheques.

The accused has been identified as Akshay Devadiga (29), son of Annu Devadiga, a resident of Kamala Nivasa, Hanchikatte, Ennehole, Marne village.

According to police, Akshay Devadiga served as a data entry operator at the temple from December 1, 2022, to May 7, 2026. During a department-led audit, officials reportedly noticed irregularities in his work. When questioned about the discrepancies, he was allegedly unable to provide a satisfactory explanation. Following this, he tendered his resignation on May 7, 2026, and did not return to duty thereafter.

Police further stated that on June 24, 2026, several weeks after his resignation, the accused allegedly presented six cheques belonging to the temple for encashment at Indian Overseas Bank, where the temple maintains a current account. Bank officials reportedly became suspicious during the process. Since he failed to give a convincing explanation regarding the cheques, the instruments were not honoured.

A preliminary inquiry indicates that the accused may have attempted to fraudulently encash the cheques by forging the signature of the temple committee president without his knowledge or authorisation.

Following a complaint, Karkala Town Police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. The accused was later arrested and produced before the jurisdictional court.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the alleged misconduct and any additional persons who may have been involved.