Msgr Maxim Noronha Launches Preparations for St Anthony of Padua Relic Feast with Festive Flag Hoisting

Novena Commences at Our Lady of Miracles Church, Milagres

Mangaluru: As St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu is all set for the celebration of the Relic Feast of St Anthony of Padua, Very Rev. Msgr Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General of the Diocese of Mangalore, marked the commencement of the same by hoisting the festal flag on the first day of the Novena at Our Lady of Miracles Church, Milagres, on January 30, 2024.

The inaugural mass, concelebrated by Rev. Fr J B Crasta, Director, Rev. Fr Gilbert D’Souza, Spiritual Director and Rev. Fr Avinash Pais, Assistant Director of St Anthony Charitable Institutions, Jeppu, centred on prayers for good governance and those in the administration of our nation.

Msgr Maxim Noronha preached a sermon based on the Canticle of Zechariah, Luke 1:67&68, emphasizing the proclamation of God’s greatness and mercies. He drew parallels with St Anthony of Padua, highlighting how the saint manifested the love of God through both his words and deeds.

Devotees, numbering in the hundreds, actively participated in the inaugural day of the novena, which is set to continue until February 7, 2024.

The main celebrant for the main festive Holy Mass on February 8, 2024, at 6 pm at Milagres Church Grounds will be Most Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul DSouza, Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Mangalore. The theme for the feast is “Let those who received, Proclaim.”

On the Feast Day, February 8, Mass in Konkani is scheduled at 6 and 9:30 am at St. Anthony Shram Jeppu, with a Malayalam Mass at 4:30 pm at Milagres Church.

The novena is a preparatory event leading up to the relic feast of St Anthony.

Report & Photos: Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore