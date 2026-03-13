Founder’s Day Marked with Eucharistic Celebration and Blessing of New Medical Facilities at Father Muller

Mangaluru: The Founder’s Day of Rev. Fr Augustus Muller was solemnly observed at Father Muller Charitable Institutions with a Eucharistic celebration followed by the blessing and inauguration of several renovated and newly acquired medical facilities aimed at enhancing patient care and medical education.

The Eucharistic celebration commenced at 8 a.m. with Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho former Director FMCI & Parish Priest of St Theresa of Kolkatta Church Paldane as the main celebrant. The Holy Mass was concelebrated by priests of the management and other guest priests.

In his homily, Fr. Richard reflected on the Gospel message of love, emphasizing that love carries with it a depth of emotion that transcends ordinary human experience. Reflecting on the teaching of Jesus to “love thy neighbour as thyself,” he noted that genuine love for fellow human beings brings about peace and harmony in society. At a time when the world longs for unity and healing, he said, it is this love that leads to lasting peace.

During the announcements, Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo Director FMCI thanked the large gathering of faithful and staff who participated in the Founder’s Day Eucharist and appreciated their devotion and presence, while also thanking the former Director for his homily and participation in the blessings to follow.

Following the Mass, the renovated K Ward – Paediatric Unit was blessed. The upgraded facility includes a High Dependency Unit and a dedicated section for Paediatric Hemato-Oncology, catering to children requiring specialised and intensive medical care. The blessing of the ward was carried out by Fr. Richard Coelho in the presence of Fr. Faustine Lobo, members of the management, faculty, and staff.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr Anil Shetty HOD paediatrics, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the management for the renovation and expansion of the paediatric facilities. He noted that the new unit would greatly strengthen the department’s ability to provide advanced care to children and continue the hospital’s mission of nurturing healthier young lives.

The Department of Anaesthesia also marked the occasion with the blessing of its latest acquisition — the AISYS CS2 Anaesthesia Workstation with EcoFlow, a fully digital and advanced system capable of handling both adult and paediatric cases. Welcoming the gathering at the Main Operation Theatre complex, Dr Kishan Shetty HOD anaesthesis, thanked the management for procuring the sophisticated equipment in record time. He stated that the workstation significantly enhances patient safety, precision monitoring, and efficiency in anaesthetic care, making it one of the most advanced systems available in Mangaluru.

Another highlight of the celebrations was the blessing and inauguration of the Pirogov Model 2 Virtual Dissection Table and the newly established Virtual Student Anatomy Laboratory. Addressing the gathering, Dr Varsha Shenoy explained that this state-of-the-art virtual anatomy table is the first of its kind among medical colleges in Karnataka and only the fourth in India. Manufactured in Russia, the system is built with aircraft-grade materials and high-strength Gorilla Glass, enabling highly detailed digital dissection and anatomical visualization.

Dr Pallavi Assoc Prof Anatomy, demonstrated the functioning of the system by performing a virtual dissection of the human hand for the audience. Joining the event virtually from Russia, Mr Evgeniy Abashin shared insights into the latest features and global applications of the technology. The programme was compered by Asst Prof Dr Daron Mascarenhas.

In his address, Fr. Richard Coelho expressed happiness at witnessing continuous renovation and technological advancement within the institution. He observed that every new acquisition is carefully considered with the ultimate goal of benefiting patients and enhancing the learning environment for students. True progress in healthcare, he said, requires not only technological growth but also an expansion of thought and commitment to compassionate service.

Delivering the presidential address, Fr. Faustine Lobo emphasized that “change is permanent.” While inanimate objects remain unchanged, living beings constantly evolve, learning and relearning through life’s journey. Similarly, he said, institutions must continue to grow and adapt with the times. The management, he added, remains committed to steering the institution toward progress while remaining faithful to its founding mission of healing and service.

Members of the Governing Board, the Management Committee, and the Charitable Society were present for the ceremonies. The Founder’s Day celebration thus became a significant moment for the institution as it commemorated the birth anniversary of Fr. Augustus Muller SJ, offering gratitude for the visionary seeds he sowed and reaffirming the commitment to continue his mission of providing compassionate healthcare to all.

A Cultural extravaganza will be held at 5.30pm in the Father Muller Convention Centre where the Faculty and Staff will show case their talents to the students of FMCI followed by Fellowship dinner for the Father Muller Family.

