Four family members, including local Cong leader, die as moving SUV catches fire in Ajmer

Jaipur: A devastating tragedy unfolded in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Thursday morning when a moving SUV suddenly caught fire and turned into a blazing fireball, killing four members of the same family, including a local Congress leader and former Sarpanch.

The incident occurred in the Borada police station area, approximately 60 kilometres from Ajmer city, at around 5.30 a.m. Police and forensic teams have launched an investigation, with authorities examining all possible angles, including foul play. According to police officials, the accident took place between Kashir and Borada villages near Borada.

Deputy Superintendent Ayush Vashishth, Borada SHO Suryabhan Singh, and Arai SHO Roshan Samaria were also involved in the rescue and inquiry operations. An FSL team has collected samples and evidence from the site. While investigators are examining the possibility of a short circuit, SP Agarwala stated that the police are probing the matter from all angles, including treating it as a possible case of murder until the exact cause of the fire is established.

The vehicle reportedly caught fire while in motion, and within moments, flames engulfed the SUV. A fire tender was rushed to the scene after local authorities received information, but by the time rescue efforts began, the vehicle had been reduced to ashes, and all occupants had succumbed to severe burn injuries.

The deceased have been identified as former Sarpanch and District Council member Ramsingh Chaudhary, his mother and former Sarpanch Pusi Devi, his wife, and his niece Mahima.

Police said three victims died at the spot, while the fourth succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital.

Preliminary information suggests that Pusi Devi had complained of chest pain early in the morning. Ramsingh Chaudhary was reportedly driving her to a hospital when the tragedy occurred. His wife and niece were also travelling in the vehicle.

Before they could reach medical assistance, the SUV burst into flames, leaving the occupants with no opportunity to escape. Water tankers and firefighting teams were later deployed to control the blaze.

Senior police officers, including Ajmer Superintendent of Police Harshavardhan Agarwala, reached the scene and are supervising the investigation.