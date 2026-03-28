Four injured as bus rams into truck on Ratlam-Indore highway in Madhya Pradesh

Ratlam: In yet another road mishap on the busy Ratlam-Indore four-lane highway in Madhya Pradesh, four persons sustained grievous injuries when a private bus they were travelling in rammed into a moving truck in Dharad village on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 8:30 to 9:00 a.m. at the Dharad four-lane crossing bridge.

According to preliminary police investigation, the bus was attempting to overtake another vehicle at high speed when it rammed into the rear of a slowly moving truck ahead. The impact was severe, causing significant damage to the front portion of the bus.

The bus was carrying approximately 35 passengers at the time of the accident. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, though four passengers received serious injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to Ratlam Medical College Hospital for emergency treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable but requires close monitoring.

Soon after the collision, the driver of the bus fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the absconding driver. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving, causing hurt, and fleeing the spot.

Prima facie, the truck was proceeding at a normal slow speed while the bus was moving at considerable speed during the overtaking manoeuvre, which led to the loss of control and the crash.

Eyewitnesses told police that the bus driver did not slow down adequately while attempting to overtake at the crossing point.

The Ratlam police reached the spot promptly and initiated rescue and traffic management operations. The damaged bus and truck have been seized for further examination.

Officers are recording statements of passengers and eyewitnesses to ascertain the exact sequence of events. This accident has once again highlighted concerns over reckless overtaking and speeding on the Ratlam-Indore four-lane road, which sees heavy traffic of passenger buses and commercial vehicles daily.

Road safety experts point out that improper overtaking at bridge crossings and junctions remains a major cause of such collisions in the region.

The police investigation is underway to determine if mechanical failure, overloading, or driver fatigue played any role. Further details regarding the identities of the injured and the driver are awaited.