IPL opening match in Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium; 2,000 police personnel deployed for security

Bengaluru: The famous M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru has been turned into a police fortress as the stage is set for the IPL inaugural match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

Authorities have taken extensive measures to ensure that no untoward incident occurs, with around 2,000 police personnel deployed in and around the stadium.

In the wake of last year’s stampede tragedy, which claimed 11 lives during the celebrations of RCB’s maiden IPL victory, the Karnataka government, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and the RCB management have treated safety arrangements as a top priority.

The move comes as Bengaluru’s image had suffered a serious dent following the tragedy.

The Bengaluru police, alerted by the mishap that occurred during last year’s RCB victory celebrations, have made tight and elaborate security arrangements this time to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

In Saturday’s opening match, RCB will face Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As this is the first tournament being held at Chinnaswamy Stadium after the stampede incident, around 2,000 police personnel (Bengaluru Police) have been deployed in and around the stadium. Of these, seven special squads have been formed.

Security arrangements are being overseen under the leadership of Bengaluru City Joint Commissioner of Police (West Division), Vamshi Krishna.

Senior officials have already issued necessary instructions regarding security, and police personnel will be deployed at designated locations from Saturday afternoon.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh in a video message, while addressing cricket fans, said, “The city is gearing up for high energy matches and celebrations. We welcome all cricket fans to enjoy the spirit of the game. At the same time I urge everyone to strictly follow the guideline and instructions issued by the Bengaluru City Police. Your cooperation ensures safe and smooth experience for all. Let’s make responsible choices. Say no to drugs and say yes to life. Celebrate the game, but always remember, cheer responsibly. Together lets keep Bengaluru natural and vibrant.”

Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh held a detailed review meeting with concerned officials and KSCA office-bearers to assess security and logistical preparedness on Friday night.​

She reviewed the security arrangements inside and around the stadium to ensure the safety of cricket fans.

The meeting also focused on traffic management measures, parking facilities, and essential amenities, including drinking water within the stadium premises.​

Officials briefed Chief Secretary Rajneesh on anticipated passenger density in the metro, train schedules, and additional security measures implemented at metro stations.

The Chief Secretary instructed authorities to remain vigilant and ensure that even minor untoward incidents are prevented.​

Rajneesh directed strict adherence to all government-imposed conditions and safety protocols for the smooth conduct of the matches.

She also instructed all departments and agencies to remain on high alert and maintain regular communication with senior officials.​

The meeting was attended by KSCA management members, RCB representatives, the City Police Commissioner, GBA Commissioner, the Metro Managing Director, and other senior officials.​

Meanhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, had said that arrangements have been made to provide two Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets each to MLAs for the inaugural match at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru, following discussions with the KSCA and RCB.​

Speaking to the media at the state Congress office in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said he had personally spoken to officials and requested an additional allocation of cricket match tickets.