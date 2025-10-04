Four Jesuit Deacons Ordained into Priesthood at Fatima Retreat House, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In a ceremony of profound significance and spiritual depth, four Jesuit deacons were ordained into the priesthood on October 4, 2025, by the Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore. The sacred ordination took place within the Divine Mercy Church, located at the Fatima Retreat House in Mangaluru, marking a momentous occasion for the Society of Jesus and the broader Catholic community.

leadership and guidance to the faithful, are Fr. Nishanth Noronha, Fr. Preethesh Misquith, Fr. Pruthvi Rodrigues, and Fr. Sharun D’Souza. Their ordination signifies the culmination of years of rigorous academic study, intense spiritual formation, and an unwavering dedication to serving God and the Church.

During his homily, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha exhorted the deacons to embrace the virtues of prophets of hope, particularly during what he described as a time of considerable darkness. He emphasized the crucial role of the priest in fostering a deep and personal relationship with Christ and in disseminating His message of hope to those under their pastoral care. The Bishop’s remarks served as a powerful reminder of the weighty responsibility and profound privilege inherent in the priestly vocation.

Fr. Dionysius Vaz SJ, the Provincial of the Karnataka Jesuit Province, expressed his sincere gratitude to Bishop Saldanha for presiding over the ordination ceremony. He also conveyed his appreciation to the numerous priests, religious figures, friends, and family members of the newly ordained priests who attended the event to witness the significant occasion and offer their support.

Following the Ordination Mass, a felicitation ceremony was held to honor the new priests and their parents, recognizing the sacrifices and unwavering support that facilitated their journey towards the priesthood. Speaking on behalf of his fellow newly ordained priests, Fr. Sharun D’Souza expressed heartfelt thanks to all those who had accompanied them on their path to ordination. He acknowledged the invaluable support and guidance they had received throughout their formation, underscoring the collaborative nature of their preparation for priestly service.

The meticulously orchestrated ordination ceremony, prepared by Fr. Leston Lobo and Sch. Rudolf D’Souza featured a liturgy that beautifully captured the solemnity and profound importance of the event. Fr. Vishwas Misquith served as the Master of Ceremonies, ensuring the smooth and reverent conduct of the Ordination Mass. The event stood as a powerful testament to the vibrant faith community and the enduring commitment to priestly formation within the Diocese of Mangalore and the Karnataka Jesuit Province, signaling a continued dedication to spiritual leadership and service within the region.

