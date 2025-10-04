Senior Citizens Enthralled at DCCW Elders’ Day Celebrations

Mangaluru: The Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) commemorated the International Day of Older Persons on October 4th with a vibrant celebration at Roshni Nilaya, Valencia. The event served as a tribute to senior citizens, fostering community spirit and acknowledging their invaluable contributions to society.

The program commenced with an invocation led by Neena, setting a reverent tone for the day. This was followed by a Bible reading delivered by PRO Sylvia D’Souza, further enriching the atmosphere of reflection and spiritual contemplation.

Spiritual Director Fr. Harry D’Souza offered a poignant reflection, drawing inspiration from scripture to underscore the significance of aging. He emphasized that “grey hair is not merely a sign of advancing years, but a ‘crown of splendor’ representing wisdom and experience.” Fr. D’Souza further highlighted the enduring strength of the maternal bond, stating, “Anyone may abandon you, but a mother will never abandon her children.”

DCCW President Gretta Pinto extended a warm welcome to all attendees, with particular gratitude expressed to the former presidents of the organization for their dedicated service and leadership. Acknowledging the presence of past president Lydia D’Cunha, Pinto reflected on the multifaceted experiences of aging. “When we grow old, our hair turns grey, but nowadays many people color it. Still, we feel young from within—we never truly grow old. Yes, we get wrinkles, but we should not feel sad,” she remarked. Pinto further added, “Today, we at DCCW remember the sacrifices women have made for their families and for society, and we honor them.”

Concluding her address, Pinto encouraged the assembled elders to prioritize their well-being and actively engage with their families and communities. “Take care of your health, find happiness in whatever you do—big or small. Take the opinion of your children and share your knowledge with them. Lead a respectful life in society. I wish you all a very happy Elderly Day,” she stated.

The celebration featured a series of engaging activities designed to foster camaraderie and lightheartedness. Spot games, conducted by PRO Advocate Sylvia D’Souza and Jacintha Mascarenhas, saw enthusiastic participation from the senior attendees. Several participants also shared their personal life experiences, adding a deeply human and touching dimension to the celebration. Multiple attendees expressed that they arrived feeling burdened but departed feeling uplifted and rejuvenated by the program, requesting similar gatherings in the future to facilitate the sharing of both joys and sorrows.

Former DCCW President Lydia D’Cunha addressed the audience, acknowledging the hard work and dedication of past presidents and committee members. She drew a parallel between the organization and its honored guests, noting that DCCW itself, having completed 64 years, could be considered a senior citizen. D’Cunha highlighted the challenges faced by past leaders with limited resources and praised the current committee for its outstanding work. “All the past presidents worked hard during their tenure, and today DCCW is also a senior citizen, as it has completed 64 years. In those days, past presidents and committee members had very few facilities, yet they used them well. The current committee is doing a very good job, and I congratulate them,” she said.

Fr. Harry D’Souza further entertained the audience with a rendition of a Tulu song, “Amma,” paying tribute to the selfless love and sacrifice of mothers. He emphasized the pivotal role of women in nurturing families and embodying forgiveness, drawing parallels to Mother Mary. “We remember the sacrifice and love of a mother. A mother is the symbol of love—she forgets her problems while taking care of her children and husband. She is a symbol of sacrifice and resembles Mother Mary. Women take care of their families. A mother is a message of forgiveness,” he said.

The program included the distribution of prizes to game winners, followed by a round of Housie-Housie. Fr. Harry then led a prayer, invoking blessings on the meal and fellowship. Secretary Violet Pereira delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the event. Anita D’Souza served as the program’s compere. The celebration concluded with a fellowship meal, providing an opportunity for attendees to connect and strengthen bonds within the community.