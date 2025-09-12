Four killed, 3 missing in Sikkim landslide; rescue Ops underway

Gangtok: At least four people were killed and three others went missing after a massive landslide struck Upper Rimbi in Yangthang Constituency of West Sikkim at midnight, officials said on Friday.

According to Geyzing Superintendent of Police Tshering Sherpa, three of the victims died on the spot when the landslide swept away several houses.

The deceased have been identified as Bhim Prasad Limboo (53), his sister Anita Limboo (46), his son-in-law Bimal Rai (50), and his seven-year-old granddaughter Anjal Rai.

Two women were pulled out alive in a daring overnight rescue operation carried out jointly by the police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, and local villagers.

The rescuers constructed a makeshift tree-log bridge across the flooded Hume River to reach the trapped victims. Both injured women were rushed to the District Hospital in Geyzing. However, one of them succumbed to her injuries, while the other remains in critical condition, hospital sources confirmed.

Minister for Buildings and Housing, and Labour Department Bhim Hang Limboo, who is also the local MLA, rushed to the site at around 2 a.m. to supervise the relief and rescue work.

He said torrential rainfall and damaged approach roads had hampered operations, but coordinated efforts ensured that the victims could be evacuated.

“The situation is extremely challenging due to continuous downpour, but all departments are working together to ensure that survivors are rescued and immediate relief is provided,” the minister said.

Rescue teams are continuing search operations for the three persons still missing.

Heavy machinery has been deployed, though officials admit the unstable terrain and incessant rains pose serious difficulties.

Authorities have urged people living in landslide-prone areas to exercise utmost caution and, if necessary, shift to safer locations.

With the India Meteorological Department forecasting more rain in the coming days, the state government has instructed all district administrations to remain on high alert.

Landslides are common in Sikkim during the monsoon season, but officials said this incident was particularly severe due to the sudden collapse of a large portion of the hillside that triggered flash flooding in the river below.