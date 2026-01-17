Four killed as truck collides with car in Bihar

Patna: Four people were killed in a horrific road accident in Bihar’s Madhepura district on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the National Highway-106, between BN Mandal University and the power grid area, when a speeding truck collided head-on with a car.

According to the police, the car was damaged in the accident. All four occupants of the car lost their lives due to grievous injuries.

Upon receiving information, locals alerted the Sadar police station and ambulance services.

Police reached the spot and pulled people from the mangled car with the help of locals.

The injured were rushed to the Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Sonu Kumar, son of Ashok Sah, a resident of Gulzarbagh (Ward No. 20) under Madhepura Nagar Parishad, and Sahil Raj, son of Subodh Sah, a resident of Masjid Chowk (Ward No. 13).

The identities of the remaining two victims are yet to be established, and police are making efforts to identify them.

“The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. We have seized both the truck and the damaged car, and a search operation has been launched to trace the absconding driver,” said the SHO of Madhepura Sadar Police Station.

Preliminary investigation suggests that over-speeding and reckless driving may have caused the accident.

Police officials said a detailed investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over road safety in Bihar, particularly on national highways, where accidents due to speeding have become increasingly frequent, according to locals.

Locals and social organisations have demanded stricter enforcement of traffic rules, improved speed control measures, and better road signage to prevent such fatal accidents in the future.