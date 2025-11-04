Four Kuki militants neutralised in Manipur; security operation on

New Delhi: At least four militants of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Tuesday, officials said.

According to security officials, “In the early hours of November 4, during an intelligence-based operation, terrorists resorted to unprovoked firing on the Army column at Khanpi village, approximately 80 Km West of Churachandpur, Manipur.”

“In the ensuing firefight between Security Forces and armed cadres of UKNA, a non-Suspension of Operations (non-SoO) insurgent group 4 cadres were neutralised in an intelligence-based operation ‘Khanpi’,” they added.

The operation is still in progress, and a search of the adjoining areas is in progress.

This operation follows recent atrocities by UKNA cadres, including the killing of a village chief, intimidation of locals and attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the region.

Successful neutralisation of these terrorists highlights the Indian Army and Assam Rifles’ commitment to protecting innocent civilians, mitigating all threats and ensuring peace and security in Manipur.

Notably, during October 25 – November 1, the Army and Assam Rifles, in close coordination with Manipur Police, executed a series of precise, intelligence-driven joint operations across Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Khuga, Keibul, Tronglaobi Makha Leikai, Keirao Wangkhem, Kakching, Bishnupur, Imphal West, and Imphal East Districts of Manipur.

The operations led to the apprehension of 17 cadres from the hill and valley-based groups and the recovery of 16 weapons, illegal contraband, and other war-like stores.

The apprehended cadres belong to groups including proscribed groups PREPAK (PRO), PLA, RPF/PLA and KCP (PWG). Major seizures include an INSAS LMG, rifles, grenades, a 51mm mortar shell, radio sets and cash.

Forces also seized 4.7 kg methamphetamine, heroin, and a large contraband haul, including 14,500 WIN cigarette packets and 863 liquor bottles.

These operations are ensuring peace, prosperity, and stability in Manipur and are ensuring rapid stability in the region.

Kuki militant outfits — UKNA and the CKMA — did not sign the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the government in 2008. The CKMA outfit is a newly formed militant group.