Four wagons gutted in major fire on diesel-laden goods train in TN  

TN goods train fire sparks evacuation, Chennai rail services hit

Tiruvallur: People are being evacuated from the vicinity of Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur Railway Station after four wagons of a diesel-laden goods train caught fire early Sunday morning, triggering a massive fuel leak and widespread panic in the area, District Collector M. Prathap confirmed.

The incident, which occurred around 5:30 a.m., disrupted train services to and from Chennai. The Southern Railways have announced the cancellation of eight trains departing from the city, diversion of five others, and short-termination of eight more.

Emergency response units rushed to the spot as flames engulfed the affected wagons near Tiruvallur Town Railway Station.

Speaking to reporters, District Collector M. Prathap said, “A goods train carrying diesel from Manali to Jolarpet caught fire near Tiruvallur Town Railway Station, and four wagons are burning. As a precautionary measure, the district administration mobilised all resources and began rescue operations immediately.”

“The railways have already detached 47 wagons from the main section to prevent the fire from spreading further. Police and district officials have cordoned off the area to stop public movement near the danger zone,” he added.

Evacuation is underway in the surrounding localities as a preventive step.

“The revenue department and municipal authorities have begun evacuating people from nearby homes, and food has been arranged for those temporarily displaced,” Prathap said.

More than 25 fire tenders from nearby districts, including Kanchipuram, Chengalpet and Chennai, have been deployed to douse the flames.

“Resources from multiple districts have been pooled in. The fire department is actively working to control the blaze, and the situation is under control now,” he stated.

He further said, “We expect the fire to be completely extinguished in another hour.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact reason behind the derailment and the ignition of the wagons.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to monitor the area closely and are working on restoring rail traffic and ensuring public safety.

Four wagons gutted in major fire on diesel-laden goods train in TN

Chennai: A major fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday on a freight train near Tiruvallur on the busy Chennai-Arakkonam line. The blaze, which involved a diesel tanker coach, erupted around 5.50 a.m., engulfing at least four wagons in intense flames.

Local eyewitnesses described a thick column of black smoke rising above the tracks.

Images and a social media video showed the burning train as emergency teams raced to tackle the blaze.

Railway and fire department personnel arrived at the scene soon after the fire broke out. Officials confirmed that no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

“Evacuations were carried out, and containment efforts began immediately,” one responder noted.

Due to the large quantity of flammable fuel aboard the freight train, authorities swiftly imposed a temporary suspension of all train services on this section of the Chennai-Arakkonam route. This precautionary measure aimed to allow firefighting teams to safely extinguish the blaze and prevent it from reaching nearby infrastructure.

Fire brigades and railway crews were working to douse hotspots.

Railway officials confirmed that the suspension of rail operations remained in effect as a safety safeguard, with technical teams inspecting the damaged wagons and track integrity.

“We are ensuring every precaution is taken before rail traffic resumes,” a Southern Railway spokesperson said.

They added that interim arrangements are being made for stranded passengers and freight consignments affected by the disruption.

Although the blaze was isolated to the goods train and did not affect any passenger services directly, the emergency response and resulting service suspension caused notable delays across the Chennai suburban rail network.

A formal investigation has been launched to determine the fire’s cause and assess infrastructure damage. A senior railway official stated that findings would inform future safety and containment protocols.

Rail services on the Chennai-Arakkonam corridor remain suspended while assessments continue. Authorities expect to release updates following the completion of fire suppression and damage appraisal.



