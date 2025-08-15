Fr Faustine Lobo Hoists Indian Flag at Father Muller Institutions in Grand Independence Day Celebration

Mangaluru: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) reverberated with patriotic fervor and spiritual devotion as it marked two significant occasions—India’s 79th Independence Day and the Feast of the Assumption of Mother Mary.

The day began with a solemn Eucharistic celebration at 8:00 AM, in accordance with Catholic tradition. Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, was the main celebrant. In his homily, he reflected on the virtues of Mother Mary, urging all to emulate her humility, obedience, and unwavering faith. He also invoked prayers for the growth and well-being of the nation, placing India and its people in God’s loving care.

Following the Mass, at 9:00 AM, the campus gathered in unity at the hospital front grounds for the national flag hoisting ceremony. Students, faculty, and staff stood in solidarity, with the striking blue of the security personnel forming a dignified sea of respect. The proceedings were opened by Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, Principal of Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, who eloquently welcomed the gathering and gave a brief on the significance of the day, as well as an introduction to the presiding officer, Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo.

With patriotic pride and solemnity, Fr Faustine Lobo hoisted the Indian tricolor, while the national anthem echoed across the grounds, stirring emotions of reverence and unity. In his address delivered in Kannada, Fr Faustine emphasized two core themes: national maturity and nation first.

“National maturity,” he said, “is about every citizen being a catalyst for change—taking responsibility rather than waiting for others. It’s about preserving national resources and respecting public infrastructure.”

Expanding on the nation first concept, he urged everyone to be true nationalists—not just in word, but through action. “Support local industries, pay your taxes, use indigenous products. Though we are the world’s fourth-largest economy, our currency value struggles. This is because many still rely heavily on what the nation provides without contributing back. Nation building starts with each of us,” he emphasized.

The prayer song was performed by students of the Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing, while the Father Muller School and College of Nursing offered a touching patriotic rendition. Mrs. Cyanna Dsouza, Assistant Professor at the College of Physiotherapy, compered the event with poise and grace.

The entire celebration was meticulously curated under the guidance of Rev. Dr Micheal Santhumayor Administrator FMMC and Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of Father Muller Medical College, ensuring a seamless blend of faith and patriotism.

Year after year, FMCI continues to witness a growing sense of unity and national pride. As the tricolor flew high and prayers rose higher, the Father Muller family stood together—united in faith, service, and love for the nation.