Fr. L.M. Pinto Hospital Inaugurates Upgraded Emergency and Diagnostic Services

Badyar, December 1, 2025: Fr L.M. Pinto Hospital, Badyar, marked a significant advancement in its commitment to rural healthcare with the blessing and inauguration of its newly upgraded Emergency Ward, Ultrasound Unit, Reception Counter, and advanced X-Ray Machine. The enhanced facilities promise to bolster the hospital’s emergency and diagnostic capabilities, benefiting the residents of Badyar and surrounding communities.

The day’s events commenced with a solemn blessing ceremony officiated by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of the Diocese of Mangalore. The Bishop invoked divine blessings upon the new facilities, the dedicated medical staff, and the countless patients who will receive care within the upgraded wards. Following the blessing, the formal inauguration proceeded with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Emergency block, Ultrasound Machine, Reception Counter, and X-Ray Machine.

The inauguration was jointly conducted by Mr Michael D’Souza, Mrs Flavia D’Souza, their son Adrien, and Bishop Saldanha. The presence of the D’Souza family lent particular significance to the occasion, as they have been instrumental benefactors, contributing over ₹80 lakhs towards the construction and development of the Emergency Department and its adjoining facilities. In recognition of their exceptional generosity, the Bishop formally felicitated the family during the program.

Fr. Roshan Crasta, Administrator of the hospital, skillfully anchored the stage program, extending a warm welcome and acknowledging the distinguished guests both on and off the dais. Sr. Janet, Nursing Superintendent, delivered the Welcome Address, expressing profound gratitude to all guests, partners, and the local community for their unwavering support of the hospital’s mission.

A distinct highlight of the event was the introduction of the new Hospital Anthem, composed by Fr. Abel. The anthem encapsulates the hospital’s core mission and its unwavering spirit of compassionate care. The Badyar Church Choir members, in conjunction with the hospital staff, delivered the inaugural rendition of the anthem, adding an inspiring and deeply meaningful dimension to the proceedings.

The Hospital Management conveyed its sincere appreciation to all benefactors and collaborators who facilitated the realisation of these significant developments. Special recognition was extended to Mr Michael D’Souza for his sustained contributions, which have been pivotal in modernising the hospital’s services. Mr Sampath Ratna, engineer and contractor from SLV Constructions, was also honoured for his dedicated service and professional execution of the project. Furthermore, local Panchayat leaders were in attendance, demonstrating their support for the hospital’s ongoing endeavours to enhance rural healthcare delivery.

The newly inaugurated Emergency Ward boasts improved infrastructure, critical-care beds, advanced monitoring systems, and essential emergency equipment. These enhancements will enable the hospital to more effectively manage trauma cases, cardiac and obstetric emergencies, pediatric emergencies, and a wide range of other acute medical conditions. The installation of the state-of-the-art Ultrasound Machine and digital X-Ray Machine is poised to significantly improve diagnostic accuracy and expedite patient waiting times. The redesigned Reception Counter is intended to streamline patient flow and accelerate registration processes, thereby enhancing the overall patient experience.

The program concluded with a formal Vote of Thanks, followed by a guided tour of the upgraded facilities. The event served to reaffirm Fr. L.M. Pinto Hospital’s steadfast commitment to compassionate service, medical excellence, and modernisation in response to the evolving healthcare needs of the community. The hospital remains dedicated to its mission of serving the poor, the sick, and the vulnerable with unwavering dedication, integrity, and the latest advancements in medical technology, solidifying its position as a trusted healthcare centre in the region.