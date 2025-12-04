Kaladarpana 2025: Kuwait Kannada Koota’s Grand Rajyotsava Celebration Showcases Karnataka’s Rich Heritage and Cultural Convergence

Kuwait: Kuwait Kannada Koota (KKK), a prominent socio-cultural organisation with a 41-year legacy in Kuwait, recently hosted a grand Rajyotsava celebration titled “Kaladarpana.” The event served as a vibrant tableau, showcasing the multifaceted artistic heritage, time-honoured traditions, and diverse cultural expressions of Karnataka. A captivating series of performances and engaging activities enthralled attendees, rendering the occasion a fitting tribute to the state’s rich art, enduring traditions, and vibrant linguistic heritage.

The Executive Committee of Kuwait Kannada Koota for 2025, led by President Mr Tharendra Shettigar, Vice President Dr Preeti Shetty, Secretary Dr Guruprsad Suubbarao, and Treasurer Mr Manjunath Jogi, inaugurated the auspicious evening by lighting the ceremonial lamp. They were accompanied by their families and esteemed guests, formally commencing the festivities. Dr Preeti Shetty extended a warm and sincere welcome to the dignitaries, members, and guests, setting an atmosphere of cultural pride and communal unity.

The program was graced by the presence of distinguished personalities. Mr Vijaya Raghavendra, a celebrated Kannada actor and cultural ambassador, served as the Chief Guest. Mr Harith Ketan Shelat from the Embassy of India was present as the Guest of Honour, alongside Mr S.N. Ramachandran, the event’s guest sponsor. Their presence lent prestige and amplified the celebratory spirit of Rajyotsava.

Mr Revanasiddappa Hombali and Mr Ramachandran presented the details of the Chiguru Balli program, highlighting the importance of Kannada language education for members’ children and other interested learners. Further underscoring its dedication to social responsibility, the Kuwait Kannada Koota Welfare Association (KKKWA), an affiliate of KKK, actively supports education in rural India, benefiting over 7,000 children across 26 Kannada Medium Schools. Dr Diwakar Cheluvayya elaborated on KKKWA’s ongoing initiatives and outlined future plans, reinforcing the group’s commitment to educational development and the preservation of Kannada culture.

Cultural committee members, under the leadership of Convenor Smt. Shantala Sathish Acharya and Co-convenor Saurabha Vikram meticulously curated the Kaladarpana theme, presenting each performance as an homage to Karnataka’s diverse art forms. The highly anticipated cultural program unfolded seamlessly, weaving together music, dance, and song into a captivating spectacle that left the audience spellbound. The program showcased an extensive array of art forms, including Nritya (Dance), Sangeetha (Music), Tantrajnana (Technology), Cinema (Cinematic Drama), Karakushala (Handicrafts), Vastra Vinyasa (Fashion Design), Chitra Kale (Painting), Hasya Kale (Humour), Samara Kale (Martial Arts), Grameena Kale (Rural Arts), Sahitya (Literary Art), Shilpa Kale (Stone Sculpture), and Janapada (Folk Art). The choreographers and performers were lauded for their dedication and artistry, collectively delivering an unforgettable celebration of Karnataka’s enduring legacy.

The resounding success of Kaladarpana was facilitated by Kuwait Kannada Koota’s well-organised committees. The Public Relations Committee established a welcoming atmosphere with elegant decorations and a warm reception. The Sports Committee adeptly managed logistics and refreshments, while the Technical Committee ensured flawless audio-visual support. Numerous volunteers contributed tirelessly behind the scenes to bring the vibrant celebration to fruition.

A special biographical video paid tribute to Mr Vijaya Raghavendra, commemorating his illustrious career and significant contributions to the Kannada language, art, and cinema. Following the video presentation, the Executive Committee felicitated him with profound admiration and respect. Mr Raghavendra’s gracious demeanour and his performance of two melodious songs after the felicitation captivated the audience. His presence left an indelible mark on the members of Kuwait Kannada Koota, who were afforded the delightful opportunity to meet and greet him, capturing cherished memories in the form of selfies.

President Mr Tharendra Shettigar delivered a compelling address in eloquent Kannada, highlighting the profound beauty of Karnataka’s heritage and expressing heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors, members, and volunteers whose collective efforts contributed to the event’s overwhelming success.

The celebration was further immortalised through a beautifully curated souvenir, released by the distinguished guests alongside the Executive Committee. Prepared in collaboration with the Design Committee and Marala Mallige committees, the souvenir features an impressive collection of articles authored by Koota members and children. These contributions formed a highlight of the publication, offering profound insights into the community’s literary talent and cultural awareness. Through its words and visuals, the souvenir captured cherished moments of the celebration, reflecting the pride and passion for Kannada heritage.

Special recognition was extended to all sponsors in acknowledgement of their generous contributions that made the grand event possible. Heartfelt gratitude was also conveyed to every sponsor, advertiser, and well-wisher of Kuwait Kannada Koota for their unwavering support and commitment to the success of Kaladarpana 2025.

A sumptuous dinner was served at the conclusion of the program, delighting members and guests alike. The celebration concluded on a high note, leaving attendees with cherished memories and uniting the community in pride and admiration for the grace and grandeur of Kannada language, literature, and culture.