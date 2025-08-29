Fr. Muller Medical College Hospital Achieves Landmark Success with Complex Advanced Aortic Stent Graft Procedure

Mangaluru: In a groundbreaking medical feat, doctors at Fr. Muller Medical College Hospital have successfully performed a life-saving, complex, minimally invasive aortic stent graft procedure, offering a new lease of life to a critically ill 64-year-old patient.

The patient, a city resident with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and severe chest pain, approached Dr. H. Prabhakar, Chief Interventional Cardiologist, with alarming symptoms including acute breathlessness and critical cardiac distress. A detailed examination revealed a rupture in the patient’s main blood vessel, the aorta, resulting in internal leakage and creating an imminent risk of multiple organ failure.

Dr. H.Prabhakar led a skilled team comprising Dr. Pradeep Pereira, Dr. Jostol Pinto, Dr. Anand K.T., Dr. Ashok, and Dr. Chethana Anand. The team performed the advanced procedure by inserting a specially designed stent through a small incision in the patient’s thigh. The stent was carefully guided to the damaged segment of the aorta, reinforcing the artery and restoring normal blood flow while maintaining circulation to the kidneys, intestines, and stomach.

The complex procedure lasted approximately three hours.

The patient responded positively, made a full recovery, and has since been discharged in stable condition, now leading a healthy and active life.

Dr. H. Prabhakar stated that the technique provides safer and more precise treatment options for high-risk patients.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Fr. Muller Institutions, congratulated the team and said the success reflects the hospital’s commitment to advanced healthcare and clinical excellence.