Fr Rupesh Madtha Appointed as New Priest PRO of Mangalore Diocese

MANGALURU: In a strategic move to streamline its official communication, the Diocese of Mangalore has announced the appointment of Rev. Fr Rupesh Madtha as the new Priest Public Relations Officer (PRO). The appointment, made by the Bishop of Mangalore, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, will come into effect on June 1, 2026.

According to the established administrative structure of the Diocese, the public relations office is led by two representatives: one representing the clergy and the other representing the laity. Fr Rupesh Madtha will take over the mantle from Rev. Dr J.B. Saldanha, who has completed a distinguished five-year term as the Priest PRO. Fr Madtha will work in tandem with Mr Roy Castelino, who continues to serve as the Lay PRO of the Diocese.

Fr Rupesh Madtha, a dynamic and multifaceted priest of the diocese, is already entrusted with several key responsibilities. He currently serves as:

• Manager and Editor of ‘Raknno’ Weekly: Overseeing the editorial content, publication, and management of the official diocesan newspaper, ensuring effective communication and spiritual nourishment for the Konkani-speaking Catholic community.

• Convenor of the Diocesan Ecumenical Commission: Fostering unity, active dialogue, and collaborative initiatives among various Christian denominations across the diocese.

• Convenor of the Diocesan Interreligious Dialogue Commission: Promoting mutual understanding, respect, and peaceful coexistence among people of diverse faiths and religious traditions.

• Secretary of the Mangalore Christian Council: Organising and coordinating programs to support the council’s mission of strengthening Christian witness, fellowship, and community welfare.

• Treasurer of the All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights (AKUCFHR) (Western Zone): Actively supporting the forum’s ongoing advocacy for human rights, equality, and social justice.

In his new capacity as PRO, Fr Madtha will establish and maintain active contacts with the media, as well as with government officers and ministers, to monitor and respond to reports on issues affecting the Diocese. He will also organise press conferences and issue press releases from time to time to elevate public opinion on the Church above ignorance, speculation, distortion, and prejudice.

The Diocese of Mangalore expressed its deep appreciation for the outgoing PRO, Rev. Dr J.B. Saldanha, for his five years of dedicated service. The administration shared its full confidence that Fr Rupesh Madtha, with his extensive experience in media and interfaith dialogue, will effectively manage his expanded responsibilities across these significant roles.