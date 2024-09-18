‘Free Palestine’ flex near Dargah: Former Karnataka Home Minister seeks action

Shivamogga: Former Karnataka Home Minister and senior BJP leader Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday demanded action from the ruling Congress in connection with the installation of a ‘Free Palestine’ banner near a Dargah in Hanagere Katte village, Shivamogga district.

Araga Jnanendra also sought an investigation into the case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) considering the sensitivity of the region. The accused involved in the Mangaluru cooker blast case and the Bengaluru cafe blast case hailed from Thithahalli, located close to Hanagere Katte.

Araga Jnanendra wrote a letter to Shivamogga SP, G.K. Mithun Kumar, condemning the incident and urging action against those responsible for installing the banner. Authorities removed the banner on Tuesday, which had been put up during the Eid Milad celebrations. Security has been tightened in the area.

Several banners were installed near the Dargah during Eid Milad on Monday, including the ‘Free Palestine’ poster, which sparked outrage among Hindu organisations.

In the letter, Araga Jnanendra said, “Hanagere Katte is a place that symbolises Hindu-Muslim brotherhood. The Dargah and the Bhootappa temple are located within the same compound. Thousands of devotees from both Hindu and Muslim communities visit this holy place daily. It is a pilgrimage centre.”

He further claimed that miscreants had installed the pro-Palestine banner during the Eid Milad festival. He also pointed out that Theerthahalli, a nearby area, has been associated with subversive activities, such as the cooker blast incident in Mangaluru and the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Whitefield, Bengaluru, an IT corridor.

“What is the background of the miscreants who installed the ‘Free Palestine’ banner? Who is supporting them? The investigation should be thorough. This case should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” he demanded.

Multiple incidents of pro-Palestine posters and the waving of Palestinian flags on arterial roads were reported during the Eid Milad festival in Karnataka. The police have taken action and filed cases against those involved.



